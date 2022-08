Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Workplaces: The Impact of Workplace Culture on Individuals and Organisations," by Helen Rana

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 17, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "Workplaces: The impact of workplace culture on individuals and organisations"This accessible romp through diverse workplaces reveals how their cultures have just as much, if not more, impact on the organisation than any strategic intent or managerial intervention. It is an entertaining and informative book aimed at practitioners, academics and general readers. "Workplaces" recounts episodes from the author’s diverse working life, including an Embassy, an international investment bank and an African non-governmental organisation, highlighting important points about the realities of work and the effect workplace culture has on strategy, leadership, individuals and outcomes.This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:Paperback:302 pagesISBN-13: 9781800943537 / 9781800943841Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.93 x 22.86 cmHardcover:302 pagesISBN-13: 9781800943834Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.41 x 22.86 cmAmazon Kindle eBook:ASIN: BOB6GQ7TB2Publisher: Michael Terence PublishingAmazon URL: http://getbook.at/WORKPLACESAbout the AuthorHelen Rana is a freelance writer, researcher and editor working with museums, universities, heritage and cultural organisations – www.helenrana.com. She lives in Bristol, UK with her two teenage sons.About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002