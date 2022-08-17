Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Workplaces: The Impact of Workplace Culture on Individuals and Organisations," by Helen Rana
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Workplaces: The impact of workplace culture on individuals and organisations," by Helen Rana.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Workplaces: The impact of workplace culture on individuals and organisations"
This accessible romp through diverse workplaces reveals how their cultures have just as much, if not more, impact on the organisation than any strategic intent or managerial intervention. It is an entertaining and informative book aimed at practitioners, academics and general readers. "Workplaces" recounts episodes from the author’s diverse working life, including an Embassy, an international investment bank and an African non-governmental organisation, highlighting important points about the realities of work and the effect workplace culture has on strategy, leadership, individuals and outcomes.
This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback:
302 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800943537 / 9781800943841
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.93 x 22.86 cm
Hardcover:
302 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800943834
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.41 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook:
ASIN: BOB6GQ7TB2
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WORKPLACES
About the Author
Helen Rana is a freelance writer, researcher and editor working with museums, universities, heritage and cultural organisations – www.helenrana.com. She lives in Bristol, UK with her two teenage sons.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
This accessible romp through diverse workplaces reveals how their cultures have just as much, if not more, impact on the organisation than any strategic intent or managerial intervention. It is an entertaining and informative book aimed at practitioners, academics and general readers. "Workplaces" recounts episodes from the author’s diverse working life, including an Embassy, an international investment bank and an African non-governmental organisation, highlighting important points about the realities of work and the effect workplace culture has on strategy, leadership, individuals and outcomes.
This work is available in multiple formats worldwide:
Paperback:
302 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800943537 / 9781800943841
Dimensions: 15.24 x 1.93 x 22.86 cm
Hardcover:
302 pages
ISBN-13: 9781800943834
Dimensions: 15.24 x 2.41 x 22.86 cm
Amazon Kindle eBook:
ASIN: BOB6GQ7TB2
Publisher: Michael Terence Publishing
Amazon URL: http://getbook.at/WORKPLACES
About the Author
Helen Rana is a freelance writer, researcher and editor working with museums, universities, heritage and cultural organisations – www.helenrana.com. She lives in Bristol, UK with her two teenage sons.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories