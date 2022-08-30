LT Senior Services Presents Tech-KNOWLEDGE-y for Seniors - a Free Webinar - on Tuesday, September 13, 10:30 AM-12 Noon
In this free webinar from LT Senior Services, Lake Travis Community Library staff members will share the many technology resources available to the community through the Lake Travis Library.
Austin, TX, August 30, 2022 --(PR.com)-- "We have learned that seniors are not averse to using technology, but they are grateful for assistance that will help them use it to their best advantage," said Cyndi Cummings, President and Co-Founder of LT Senior Services. "They want to learn about what's available and to obtain comfort levels using the devices and programs. LT Senior Services is very fortunate to have Lake Travis Community Library as a member. They are well-focused on tech accessibility for all community members."
During this free webinar, Lake Travis Community Library staff members will share the many technology resources available to the community. Some of those resources include Libby, Kanopy, downloadable magazines, mobile hotspots, and tech tutorials and direct coaching. Participation is free, but registration is necessary. To register, visit www.ltseniorservices.org/upcoming-webinars or call (512) 766-3658.
About LT Senior Services:
LT Senior Services, a non-profit organization founded in 2018, consists of businesses and non-profit organizations that are passionate about serving the aging adult community of the Lake Travis area. LT Senior Services hosts monthly webinars, two Shred Days annually, and their signature event, the Aging Well Expo each fall. In addition to hosting other events and initiatives, all events hosted by LT Senior Services are free to attendees. Find out more information by visiting www.ltseniorservices.org.
Contact
Cyndi Cummings
(512) 766-3658
https://ltseniorservices.org
