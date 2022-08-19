Lil Squidy's Debut Release
Lil Squidy's debut single release, Who Is Me.
Los Angeles, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Nitric Entertainment Group - NEG would like to announce the debut release from Ukranian recording artist Lil Squidy. Under special arrangement and agreement, Nitric Records will be releasing globally Lil Squdiy's debut single Who Is Me, on August 29, 2022. This year has been a very unpredictable time for this uprising talent. As an invasion war has broken out in his country. Lil Squidy is now forced to approach everyday life with the uncertainty of "no one is guaranteed tomorrow." With this reality, Lil Squidy composed and recorded Who Is Me. His debut single Who Is Me will be available domestically and internationally for downloading and streaming on all major digital music platforms such as: iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon, Tidal, Pandora, iHeartRadio, TikTok, Google Play/YouTube Music, Saavn, Deezer, Soundtrack by Twitch, among others.
About Lil Squidy:
Lil Squidy is an up-and-coming hip hop recording artist, rapper, songwriter and producer from Ukraine. At a very young age, while in middle school he began rhyming to the amazement of his local community. With artists like Eminem and Tupac on the breeze. But it was in university where Lil Squidy began to take his music more seriously. He began recording his songs in Russian. Now recording more universally in English. However, this artist is no stranger to adversity and struggle. As war came to him, in his courageous sovereign nation of the Ukraine. But Lil Squidy stays focused and desires to make his indelible mark, leaving a musical legacy.
