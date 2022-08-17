Gospel Artists Angela Monique, Christopher Simms and Diane Malloy Headline Community Concert in Cambria Heights
Cambria Heights, NY, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- First Faith Baptist Church in Cambria Heights hosts its 2nd Annual "Beyond The Wall Community Concert," featuring local gospel recording artists.
Gospel Artists Angela Monique, Christopher Simms and Diane Malloy are slated to headline the 2nd Annual Beyond The Wall Community Concert hosted by First Faith Baptist Church in Cambria Heights, NY. The concert is open to the public and accepts monetary donations to receive seating. Doors open at 4:30pm on August 20, 2022 at 114-02 208th St., Queens, NY 11411. Be ready for a fun-filled afternoon of music, ministry and fellowship with some amazing musicians and artists. For more info, please contact Dr. Esther B. Wiggins at 347-942-7073.
Contact
First Faith Baptist ChurchContact
Dr. Esther Wiggins
347-942-7073
Angela Fedrick-Lewis
Aiysha Jaggassar
