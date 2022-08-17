Loveforce International Releases New Music by Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, and inRchild
On Friday, August 19, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 19, Loveforce International will release three new Digital Music Singles. The singles will be by Billy Ray Charles, Ami Cannon, and inRchild. Loveforce International will give away a book in honor of the three new Digital Music Singles.
The new Digital Music Single by Billy Ray Charles is “Triple P Baby”. The song is a cross between the R&B, and Soul-Pop genres. It is about a woman that has the three things the protagonist likes in a woman, Pretty, Perfect, and likes to Party (the Triple P). The music has a smooth R&B sound that sounds like Teddy Pendergrass singing lead with Jodeci singing background.
The New Digital Music Single “Don’t Wait For Life Not To Be Hard To Be Happy” is by Ami Cannon. It is in the singer-Songwriter Folk-Pop genre. The song is inspired by singer Jane Marczewski, known professionally as Nightbirde. She was an American Idol contestant that struggled with stage 4 cancer. Her positive outlook on life captured the hearts of America and inspired millions. Unfortunately, she died on Feb. 19, 2022, after a four-year battle with cancer. The song was inspired by her. Ami Cannon dedicates it to her memory.
The song “Gimme That Old School Groove” is by inRchild. It is in a retro R&B genre. It is both dedicated to the sound of R&B music from the early 1970s but it also sounds like a song recorded in the early 1970s. The object of the song is to transport the listener back in time.
Loveforce International will give away the E-book version of Covid Poetry by Mark Wilkins. This book has the poems and lyrics of songs that came out during the era of COVID-19. It attempts to capture the sentiments of billions of people going through the global Pandemic, its effects, after effects, and unintended consequences. It does this by exploring those sentiments and emotions through the works of one person who experienced all of the above and survived.
“We’ve got an Old School theme with this week’s releases,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. "We’re releasing two songs in an old school R&B style, a song in Memory of an inspirational singer who passed tragically, and giving away a book capturing the sentiment of a global Pandemic as its grip on the world is waning,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, August 19 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The three new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, and Qobuz.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
