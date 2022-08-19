Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer, Daniel Vaswani, Releases YouTube Video Explaining How to Clear Your Bench Warrant
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com). Attorney Daniel Vaswani explains bench warrants are arrests warrants (video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh-Tbm3ZbP0).
Hayward, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Criminal and DUI Defense Law Firm, Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers (www.virtuosolaw.com), released a YouTube video to offer their experience with bench warrants. The firm regularly releases informative YouTube videos regarding criminal laws and proceedings in California.
Virtuoso Lawyer, Dan Vaswani, says, “Warrants can be cleared in two ways, first, the person can appear in court or bail can be posted and a court date can be assigned. Sometimes, the police when attempt to serve the warrant, which means that the Police will search for the person and arrest the person, thereby subsequently bringing them to Court. Often the District Attorney’s Office, can ask for bench warrants to apply to people whom are not even defendants and that those who are witnesses in a case, whom have been subpoenaed and have not shown up to Court, can also be the subject of a bench warrant.”
If you would like to learn more, please check out the video addressing this issue at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh-Tbm3ZbP0.
To learn more about domestic violence and bench warrants, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ domestic violence webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/criminal-defense/domestic-violence/
If you have been arrested for a crime, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.
