Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer, Daniel Vaswani, Releases YouTube Video Explaining How to Clear Your Bench Warrant

Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com). Attorney Daniel Vaswani explains bench warrants are arrests warrants (video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Hh-Tbm3ZbP0).