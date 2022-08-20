Daniel Vaswani of Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, Releases YouTube Video Explaining California Carpool Violations
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers is a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), explains California carpool violations in a recently released YouTube video (video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgpPDzQ1FGc).
Hayward, CA, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Criminal and DUI Defense Law Firm, Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers (www.virtuosolaw.com), offers their experience with California carpool violations. In their recently released YouTube video, it is discussed that the carpool violation alone does not usually carry a point count against a driver’s record. However, Mr. Vaswani explains that getting pulled over while driving in a carpool lane in California not in accord with the regulations associated with the lane can lead to fines that are very expensive. Carpool lanes have different regulation requirements, including but not limited to, having a passenger(s) between designated hours or around the clock.
Mr. Vaswani says, “Examples for a defense pertaining to this violation are that the driver was complying with an emergency while pulling into that lane, the driver was in fact not driving in the carpool lane or it was not during the requisite hours that the carpool lane is actually enforced.”
Please check out the video addressing this offense at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgpPDzQ1FGc
To learn more about carpool violations, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ carpool violations webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/carpool-violations-vehicle-code-21655-5/
If you have been arrested for a crime, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.
Mr. Vaswani says, “Examples for a defense pertaining to this violation are that the driver was complying with an emergency while pulling into that lane, the driver was in fact not driving in the carpool lane or it was not during the requisite hours that the carpool lane is actually enforced.”
Please check out the video addressing this offense at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hgpPDzQ1FGc
To learn more about carpool violations, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ carpool violations webpage at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/traffic-offenses/carpool-violations-vehicle-code-21655-5/
If you have been arrested for a crime, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.
Contact
Virtuoso Criminal & DUI LaywersContact
Christopher Barraca
(833)6-NO JAIL
https://www.virtuosolaw.com
Christopher Barraca
(833)6-NO JAIL
https://www.virtuosolaw.com
Categories