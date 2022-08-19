Recently Released YouTube Video from Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer, Daniel Vaswani Explains Search Warrants

Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), releases a YouTube video to explain what a search warrant allows and how it is used by the police (video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eC4M2eX8bzw).