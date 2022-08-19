Recently Released YouTube Video from Criminal and DUI Defense Lawyer, Daniel Vaswani Explains Search Warrants
Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers, a California criminal defense and DUI defense law firm (www.virtuosolaw.com), releases a YouTube video to explain what a search warrant allows and how it is used by the police (video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eC4M2eX8bzw).
Hayward, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- California Criminal and DUI Defense Law Firm, Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers (www.virtuosolaw.com), releases a video on search warrants. The firm regularly releases informative YouTube videos regarding criminal laws in California.
In his recent video, Attorney Daniel Vaswani explains what a search warrant is and the process needed to enact it. Mr. Vaswani discusses that search warrants authorize police officers to search your home, vehicle, and your belongings. As most people are aware of their Fourth and Fifth Amendment rights, Mr. Vaswani admits that most people give up that right when interacting with law enforcement.
“A search warrant does come with its own complicated process. Usually, a judge has decided as to whether or not there is legal grounds to issue a search warrant. Officers will create a sworn statement, or affidavit, indicating that they have legal facts to believe there is illegalities associated with the potential items they seek,” says Mr. Vaswani. After these steps are completed, the warrant is then served.
To learn more about search warrants, please check out Virtuoso Criminal and DUI Lawyers’ search warrant video at: https://www.virtuosolaw.com/videos/warrants/search-warrant/
If you recently had a search warrant served upon you, please contact 833-6-No-Jail.
