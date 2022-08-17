Husson University Online Offers Tuition Discount to First-Time Students
Bangor, ME, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Husson University Online is encouraging everyone to earn a degree in an effort to help increase their earnings and job security. As an incentive, any student who enrolls in an online program at the University by September 1, 2022, will receive $500 off their first course. This applies to both undergraduate and graduate level online programs.
Degrees from colleges and universities have a significant impact on individuals’ earnings. In 2021, full-time workers between the ages of 22 and 27, who completed a bachelor’s degree, earned a median annual wage of $52,000 per year according to the U.S. Census Bureau and the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. In contrast, full-time workers of the same age with a high school diploma and no degree only earn $30,000 per year. That’s a 73% difference in earnings every year.
This gap has widened over time. Young bachelor’s degree holders earned a median annual wage of $48,481 in 1990, compared with $35,257 for full-time workers ages 22 to 27 with a high school diploma. Back then, that was only a 37% difference in annual earnings. This change over time shows that a college degree is more important than ever for higher earnings.
College degrees can also enhance job security. According to a U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics’ news release from July 2022, individuals with college degrees have lower unemployment rates than those with just a high school diploma.
Husson University Online is encouraging everyone to earn a degree in an effort to help increase their earnings and job security. As an incentive, any student who enrolls in an online program at the University by September 1, 2022, will receive $500 off their first course. This applies to both undergraduate and graduate level online programs. More information is available at https://www.husson.edu/online/tuition-financial-aid.
“Since undergraduate online courses are $398 per credit hour and are worth three credits, this discount is giving our undergraduate online students the opportunity to take their first class at more than 40% off,” said Dr. Amy Arnett, Husson University’s associate provost for online and distance education.
This discount applies to all of the programs offered by Husson University Online. A full list of the available programs can be found at https://www.husson.edu/online/online-degrees/.
Husson University Online has instituted a one-stop advisor system. This system provides students with a personal advisor from the moment they enroll. These advisors are available to help students with every part of the online education process including billing, financial aid and academic support. If you have any questions about this discount or any of our educational programs, contact a Husson University Online enrollment advisor at online@husson.edu or 207.941.7186.
