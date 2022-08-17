HGBM Proudly Announces Its Newest Release by Rev. Jerry C. Crossley
Springfield, OH, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Now Available on Kindle and for Paperback Pre-Order in the Higher Ground Books & Media Shop.
“He spoke to his audience and simply said, ‘Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.’ Each of us has a God-given freedom to make our own decisions. Whenever we finally decide to journey to Jesus, we begin to discover new meaning and purpose. We shall find it to be a journey well-spent, and our final destination is out of this world.” -Rev. Jerry C. Crossley.
Rev. Jerry C. Crossley has pastored churches for more than half a century (since 1960), serving congregations in the mountains, small towns, the city, and a little village. Along the way, he also served as a chaplain to a Civil Air Patrol squadron, a volunteer fire department, a prison, some local hospitals, and a retirement community. Each year of his life he has found the Gospel increasingly compelling. And if the Gospel is worth its salt, it will always be Good News.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
“He spoke to his audience and simply said, ‘Come unto me, all ye that labor and are heavy laden, and I will give you rest. Take my yoke upon you and learn of me; for I am meek and lowly in heart: and ye shall find rest unto your souls. For my yoke is easy, and my burden is light.’ Each of us has a God-given freedom to make our own decisions. Whenever we finally decide to journey to Jesus, we begin to discover new meaning and purpose. We shall find it to be a journey well-spent, and our final destination is out of this world.” -Rev. Jerry C. Crossley.
Rev. Jerry C. Crossley has pastored churches for more than half a century (since 1960), serving congregations in the mountains, small towns, the city, and a little village. Along the way, he also served as a chaplain to a Civil Air Patrol squadron, a volunteer fire department, a prison, some local hospitals, and a retirement community. Each year of his life he has found the Gospel increasingly compelling. And if the Gospel is worth its salt, it will always be Good News.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational! Our work is Christian-based, and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
If you would like more information about this book, please call Rebecca Benston at 937-925-0387 or email highergroundbooksandmedia@gmail.com.
Contact
Higher Ground Books & MediaContact
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Rebecca Benston
937-925-0387
www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com
Categories