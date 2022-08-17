Trinity Wealth Management to Merge with Skyway Financial Planning; Two Tampa Veterans Join to Form a Larger Combined Financial Services Firm
Skyway Financial Planning will merge with Trinity Wealth Management Group and the combined firm will operating under the name Trinity Wealth Management Group, Inc.
Tampa, FL, August 17, 2022 --(PR.com)-- After teaching Retirement Income courses together at the University of South Florida and a many collaborations together for the benefit of many clients over the years, Bill Romanello of Skyway Financial Planning and Adam Parks of Trinity Wealth Management Group are no strangers to working together. Hence, why the formal decision to merge both companies isn’t particularly surprising.
“Bill and I have worked really well together over the years. We share a lot of the same values and want the same things for our clients. My entire team and I have been looking forward to working more closely with Bill and his clients for a while now. We are excited to meet everyone,” expressed Mr. Parks, the founder of Trinity Wealth Management Group, in a fairly recent address.
“Well, I’m not going anywhere anytime soon (laughs), I still love what I do very much. But it’s nice to be working with Adam and his team and it’s nice knowing that when I hang up the calculator one day, our clients are in very capable hands,” comments Bill Romanello, Managing Partner at Skyway Financial Planning L.L.C
Following the merger of the 2 companies, the combined assets under advisement will reach over the $300M mark. The merger seems to be a promising one given the history of both companies, especially considering that they have shared a close relationship over the years. This recent development is set to increase the business’s ability to effectively serve its customer-base by bolstering an impeccable line of financial services.
For more information about the firm and the services they offer: Trinity Wealth Management Group.
About Trinity Wealth Management Group:
Adam Parks founded Trinity Wealth Management Group in 2015 as an alternative to the ‘big box’ firms of today. Trinity is a financial services firm that focuses on the fiduciary obligation to its clients through independent, objective, fee-based advice. Partnering with Cambridge Investment Research, Inc an award-winning broker-dealer, we can offer honest, objective advice for the benefit of the client, not the company.
About Skyway Financial Planning: Skyway Financial is an independent financial services firm with over 35 years of experience in providing unbiased retirement advice for clients. With a holistic view of your retirement challenges in investments, taxation, and insurance.
Securities offered through Registered Representatives of Cambridge Investment Research, Inc., a broker-dealer, member FINRA/SIPC. Advisory services offered through Cambridge Investment Research Advisors, a Registered Investment Advisor. Skyway Financial Planning, Trinity Wealth Management Group and Cambridge are not affiliated. For information about your investment professional, please visit BrokerCheck for more information. Securities offered in AR, MO, NV, NJ, VA, WV, MA, FL, CA, CO, GA, IL, IA, UT, DC, NC, NY, AK, VA, NM, OH, PA, TX, WA, WV. Insurance offered in FL, IL, IA, CA, TX, NV, VA, and UT.
Contact
Trinity Wealth Management GroupContact
Adam Parks
727-772-1272
www.Trinitywmg.com
