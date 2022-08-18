Devart Launched Grand Update - dbForge Studio for MySQL Became Available on Linux and macOS
Devart rolls out a new version of dbForge Studio for MySQL that now supports Linux and macOS and provides easy and seamless connection to the latest MariaDB Server 10.9.
Prague, Czech Republic, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, released the new version of dbForge Studio for MySQL, an IDE for MySQL and MariaDB database development, management, and administration.
What’s new in dbForge Studio for MySQL 9.1:
Support for Linux and macOS via CrossOver
Quick access to the Getting Started, Demos, and Video Tutorials modules right from the tool
Connectivity support for MariaDB 10.9
Support for RETURNING for JSON_VALUE
Support for the formatting options for the CREATE EVENT and ALTER EVENT commands
Ability to edit PACKAGE and PACKAGE BODY in the SQL Document
Improved comparison and synchronization of integer data types on MySQL 8.0.17 or higher and Percona 8.0.17 or higher
Support for ASC and DESC for index columns
To learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/meet-dbforge-studio-2022-for-mysql-now-available-on-linux-and-macos.html
About Devart
Devart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.
For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.
Contact
Jordan Sanders
+420 774 543 245
www.devart.com
