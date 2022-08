Devart Launched Grand Update - dbForge Studio for MySQL Became Available on Linux and macOS

Prague, Czech Republic, August 18, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, released the new version of dbForge Studio for MySQL, an IDE for MySQL and MariaDB database development, management, and administration.What’s new in dbForge Studio for MySQL 9.1:Support for Linux and macOS via CrossOverQuick access to the Getting Started, Demos, and Video Tutorials modules right from the toolConnectivity support for MariaDB 10.9Support for RETURNING for JSON_VALUESupport for the formatting options for the CREATE EVENT and ALTER EVENT commandsAbility to edit PACKAGE and PACKAGE BODY in the SQL DocumentImproved comparison and synchronization of integer data types on MySQL 8.0.17 or higher and Percona 8.0.17 or higherSupport for ASC and DESC for index columnsTo learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/meet-dbforge-studio-2022-for-mysql-now-available-on-linux-and-macos.htmlAbout DevartDevart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.