Leading Tour Operator Inspiring Vacations Honored with Top Recognition in Prestigious Global Business Awards Program
Melbourne, Australia, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Leading travel company Inspiring Vacations was named the Gold Stevie® Award winner in the Company of the Year - Hospitality and Leisure, Medium-size category in the 19th Annual International Business Awards® today.
The International Business Awards are the world’s premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small – are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received more than 3,700 entries from organizations in 67 nations, with winners in other categories including Google, DHL Express and IBM.
The International Business Awards recognized Inspiring Vacations’ laser-like vision to lead the market and its notable achievements in the highly competitive travel space, particularly in the face of tumultuous world events and protracted, onerous travel restrictions in Australia. Judges on the panel described business decisions made by the omnichannel retailer as “smart and brave pandemic situation management” and noted its ability “not only to subsist during the confinement, but now to emerge as a key player in the tourism industry.”
John Feenaghty, President, Inspiring Vacations North America, says: “We are incredibly proud to showcase the work our talented, hard-working global team do to deliver great value, incredible travel experiences to the world’s most exciting destinations. Inspiring Vacations is a much-loved travel brand the world over – one that I am delighted to recently bring to North America – and an accolade of this prestige is so very well deserved and appreciated.”
Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.
The award is the latest in a slew of honours for the leading tour operator, including numerous Stevie® wins in 2020 and 2021, top five ranking in the Deloitte Technology Fast 50 Awards 2019, finalists in the World Retail Awards and, most recently, finalists in the 2022 National Retail Awards for Innovation Champion of the Year and 2022 Australia Post Online Retail Awards (ORIAS).
About Inspiring Vacations
Inspiring Vacations is a much-loved Australian-owned travel company with stores across the globe, including the United States and India. A trusted brand, the tour company has won numerous awards, sending tens of thousands of happy customers on vacations to exciting destinations on all seven continents.
Since launching in 2018, Inspiring Vacations has evolved into an award-winning and dominant player in the online tour operator space, with competitively-priced tours to iconic destinations around the globe. Inspiring Vacations’ North America expansion in 2022 has been met with rampant enthusiasm from a new segment of value-conscious travellers seeking rich, premium travel experiences.
inspiringvacations.com (US)
inspiringvacations.com (CA)
