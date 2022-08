Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Alien Visitors," by Malcolm Parker

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 18, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About The Alien Visitors:A chance meeting with two Alien Visitors who had landed their large silver-coloured circular disk close by was the start of a long and involved chain of events and friendship with these visitors and their people. Their existing world was being destroyed by their Sun, which was burning up and was set to take their planet with it.Adventures arise as the aliens try to share Earth with the existing human population and ultimately allies assist in keeping the governments of the world from taking up arms against them.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (262 pages)Dimensions 13.97 x 1.68 x 21.59 cmISBN-13 9781800943827Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7TFQ7GPAmazon URL: https://mybook.to/TAVPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshireUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002