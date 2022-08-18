Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Alien Visitors," by Malcolm Parker
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "The Alien Visitors," by Malcolm Parker.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About The Alien Visitors:
A chance meeting with two Alien Visitors who had landed their large silver-coloured circular disk close by was the start of a long and involved chain of events and friendship with these visitors and their people. Their existing world was being destroyed by their Sun, which was burning up and was set to take their planet with it.
Adventures arise as the aliens try to share Earth with the existing human population and ultimately allies assist in keeping the governments of the world from taking up arms against them.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (262 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.68 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943827
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7TFQ7GP
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/TAV
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
A chance meeting with two Alien Visitors who had landed their large silver-coloured circular disk close by was the start of a long and involved chain of events and friendship with these visitors and their people. Their existing world was being destroyed by their Sun, which was burning up and was set to take their planet with it.
Adventures arise as the aliens try to share Earth with the existing human population and ultimately allies assist in keeping the governments of the world from taking up arms against them.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (262 pages)
Dimensions 13.97 x 1.68 x 21.59 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943827
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B7TFQ7GP
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/TAV
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories