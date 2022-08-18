Bissinger's Celebrates 95 Years in Saint Louis, Missouri
St. Louis, MO, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Bissinger’s is celebrating a big Anniversary. The 350-year-old handcrafted chocolatier is celebrating 95 years in Saint Louis. In 1927, Karl Bissinger moved the company from Cincinnati to Saint Louis and brought with him his loyal candy maker and the Bissinger’s family recipe book dated 1899. The original store opened on McPherson Ave and eventually moved to a separate candy kitchen and retail locations at the Candy Kitchen on the Hill, Plaza Frontenac Mall and Saint Louis Galleria.
In 1668, the Bissinger’s family was appointed "Confiseur Imperial" (Confectioner to the Empire) by King Louis XIV of France. For nearly 200 years, Bissinger’s famous confections were once reserved for Royalty. In 1845, the Bissinger’s family moved the company to the United States and eventually to Saint Louis in 1927.
Bissinger’s, owned by the Abel family, has grown considerably in the last 3 years nationally. The Bissinger’s products are sold in over 900 specialty store nationwide, in three of its own retail locations (Plaza Frontenac, Saint Louis Galleria (opened in March 2021), and The Candy Kitchen on The Hill), its national Direct To Consumer Catalog, and recently launched a NEW smartphone App.
As a Saint Louis-based company, Bissinger’s is proud to partner with other great Saint Louis companies. A collection of Bissinger’s products are sold at many local Saint Louis specialty stores including Dierbergs Markets and Straubs. Bissinger’s has also partnered with local favorites such as Companion Baking Company who create a Chocolate Gooey Butter Cake, made with Bissinger’s European Dark Chocolate and with Kaldis Coffee to create a Coffee Toffee Chocolate Bar. “As Saint Louis natives, we are honored to lead this 350 year old company and continue to keep its home in this amazing city,” said Dan Abel Jr – Chief Chocolate Officer of Bissinger’s.
In the month of August, Bissinger’s retail boutiques and website will be featuring Limited Edition Vault recipes from 1927 for sale, as well as a free Limited Edition 95th Anniversary 4 Piece Box with $35.00 purchase.
About Bissinger's
The Bissinger family began its storied tradition of crafting confections in 17th century France, where our legendary chocolate was enjoyed by European nobility and heads of state. According to accounts passed down from generation to generation, Bissinger's confections were a delicacy among notable names such as Napoleon Bonaparte and the Rothschilds, and the family was even granted the title of Confiseur Imperial (Confectioner of the Empire) by King Louis XIV.
Some years later, in 1845, Karl Bissinger left France, bringing his loyal master confectioner and all of the Bissinger family secrets to the United States. He settled just outside of Cincinnati, where he opened the very first Bissinger's kitchen in America. In 1927, his son, also named Karl, would carry on the Bissinger's tradition, opening his own kitchen in St. Louis - the city our company still calls home.
