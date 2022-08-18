Axiomtek Launches ISO 7637-2 Embedded PC for Transportation Gateway – tBOX110
Axiomtek's transportation embedded pc tBOX110 provides high performance for in-vehicle applications including fleet management, transportation gateway and more.
City of Industry, CA, August 18, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high-performance industrial computer products – is proud to announce the tBOX110, a new compact fanless in-vehicle embedded system for gateway applications in transportation fields. The tBOX110 complies with ISO 7637-2 and is powered by the Intel Atom® x5-E3940 processor. The DIN-rail and wall-mountable tBOX110 measures 164 x 128 x 44 mm and weighs 1.0 kg. It delivers high operational stability with its wide operating temperature range from -40°C to +70°C and 3Grms vibration resistance. This low-power transportation gateway supports 12/24 VDC with smart ignition or a wide-range 9 to 36V DC power input, making it an excellent choice for transportation applications.
The tBOX110 is designed with low power consumption and a heavy-duty enclosure to withstand challenging day-to-day operational conditions. It is equipped with one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of system memory and has one internal 2.5” SATA drive and one mSATA for additional storage. There are two full-size Rev.1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slots, one USB/PCIe and one mSATA/USB/PCIe with external SIM socket to achieve higher integration. The embedded system features smart ignition power control with support for different power modes to enable the scheduling of power on/off events as well as to protect the vehicle battery from unstable power voltage.
The tBOX110 features rich I/O ports for a full range of peripheral connectivity, including two COM, two CANBus and two RS-232/422/485 (4-wire) for shield grounding. There are two RJ-45 LAN ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI 1.4b with keylock, one DB9 8-bit programmable DIO, one power input with smart ignition and four antenna openings. Moreover, the tBOX110 is compatible with Windows® 10 64-bit and Ubuntu 20.04.
“To help system integrators deploy fleet management, public transit surveillance and security more efficiently, Axiomtek leverages its design expertise to provide complete product solutions for intelligent transportation. The compact size of our new fanless transportation computer ensures it can fit into a variety of space-constricting environments for in-vehicle applications, such as transportation gateway, passenger public address mini server, passenger information system, and diagnostic-related onboard computer,” said Violet Hsu, product manager of Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek’s tBOX110 is available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website us.axiomtek.com or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
The tBOX110 is designed with low power consumption and a heavy-duty enclosure to withstand challenging day-to-day operational conditions. It is equipped with one DDR3L-1866 SO-DIMM for up to 8GB of system memory and has one internal 2.5” SATA drive and one mSATA for additional storage. There are two full-size Rev.1.2 PCI Express Mini Card slots, one USB/PCIe and one mSATA/USB/PCIe with external SIM socket to achieve higher integration. The embedded system features smart ignition power control with support for different power modes to enable the scheduling of power on/off events as well as to protect the vehicle battery from unstable power voltage.
The tBOX110 features rich I/O ports for a full range of peripheral connectivity, including two COM, two CANBus and two RS-232/422/485 (4-wire) for shield grounding. There are two RJ-45 LAN ports, two USB 3.0 ports, two HDMI 1.4b with keylock, one DB9 8-bit programmable DIO, one power input with smart ignition and four antenna openings. Moreover, the tBOX110 is compatible with Windows® 10 64-bit and Ubuntu 20.04.
“To help system integrators deploy fleet management, public transit surveillance and security more efficiently, Axiomtek leverages its design expertise to provide complete product solutions for intelligent transportation. The compact size of our new fanless transportation computer ensures it can fit into a variety of space-constricting environments for in-vehicle applications, such as transportation gateway, passenger public address mini server, passenger information system, and diagnostic-related onboard computer,” said Violet Hsu, product manager of Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek.
Axiomtek’s tBOX110 is available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website us.axiomtek.com or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Axiomtek
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories