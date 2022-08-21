The 2nd Annual Snohomish Film Festival to be Held on September 17, 2022
Snohomish Film Festival's first in person festival in September in Lynnwood, WA.
Lynnwood, WA, August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- In Its Sophomore Year, Local Short Film Festival at the Lynnwood Convention Center to Showcase Local Area Filmmakers in Person.
After a successful virtual event in 2021, the Snohomish Film Festival is excited have our first ever completely In-Person event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
The festival will be held at the Lynnwood Convention Center in Lynnwood.
The Snohomish Film Festival will screen 30 short films, many by local area filmmakers, along with Q & A panels by the films’ cast and crew, as well as live readings from script contest finalists. Wrapping up the night will be a live, Hollywood-style awards ceremony with 18 awards handed out to our winners, and an after-hours wrap party/networking event.
The festival is the brainchild of founder Rick Medved, who had the idea first spark about six years ago after attending a basement premier of a friend and fellow filmmaker's film at their Snohomish-area home. Realizing that many film makers, all over the area are likely doing similar premiers, he thought, "Why not bring all these people together into one great venue?" Each finalist will also get feedback on their work.
“Snohomish Film Festival is meant to fill the gap between the big festivals with their multi-million dollar budget films and all the little guys doing premiers in their basements,” says Medved. “It’s meant to be a fun, festive event to celebrate all the small-time film makers trying to get their work seen and appreciated.”
“I’m proud to be a part of this festival and hope it grows along with the community,” says Bethanne Stevens, the Executive Director of The Snohomish Film Festival. Stevens’ vision is that the festival will grow along with the community in where it can become a place where filmmakers and other artists can share their work and voices. “I want Snohomish County to fall in love with independent film!”
Along with building connections in the film community, the Snohomish Film Festival also looks to build connections and make a difference in the local community as a whole.
The Snohomish Film Festival is an all-volunteer, community-driven event. Volunteers are still needed. To help out, please visit their website at www.snohomishfilmfestival.com.
About The Snohomish Film Festival
Snohomish Film Festival is Washington state's newest event and forum for filmmakers from around the Puget Sound and beyond to tell their stories through the medium of film. It aims to promote such talent as well as inspire, build and encourage current and future filmmakers, writers, and artists to showcase their work and receive recognition for their achievements. Snohomish Film Festival aims to build and foster community connections and help build a stronger film community in Washington State. Its mission is to celebrate the art of film and those who pursue it.
Contact:
Alberto Lacao, Jr., Publicist
(206) 953-4994
After a successful virtual event in 2021, the Snohomish Film Festival is excited have our first ever completely In-Person event on Saturday, September 17, 2022, from 3:00 PM to 8:00 PM.
The festival will be held at the Lynnwood Convention Center in Lynnwood.
The Snohomish Film Festival will screen 30 short films, many by local area filmmakers, along with Q & A panels by the films’ cast and crew, as well as live readings from script contest finalists. Wrapping up the night will be a live, Hollywood-style awards ceremony with 18 awards handed out to our winners, and an after-hours wrap party/networking event.
The festival is the brainchild of founder Rick Medved, who had the idea first spark about six years ago after attending a basement premier of a friend and fellow filmmaker's film at their Snohomish-area home. Realizing that many film makers, all over the area are likely doing similar premiers, he thought, "Why not bring all these people together into one great venue?" Each finalist will also get feedback on their work.
“Snohomish Film Festival is meant to fill the gap between the big festivals with their multi-million dollar budget films and all the little guys doing premiers in their basements,” says Medved. “It’s meant to be a fun, festive event to celebrate all the small-time film makers trying to get their work seen and appreciated.”
“I’m proud to be a part of this festival and hope it grows along with the community,” says Bethanne Stevens, the Executive Director of The Snohomish Film Festival. Stevens’ vision is that the festival will grow along with the community in where it can become a place where filmmakers and other artists can share their work and voices. “I want Snohomish County to fall in love with independent film!”
Along with building connections in the film community, the Snohomish Film Festival also looks to build connections and make a difference in the local community as a whole.
The Snohomish Film Festival is an all-volunteer, community-driven event. Volunteers are still needed. To help out, please visit their website at www.snohomishfilmfestival.com.
About The Snohomish Film Festival
Snohomish Film Festival is Washington state's newest event and forum for filmmakers from around the Puget Sound and beyond to tell their stories through the medium of film. It aims to promote such talent as well as inspire, build and encourage current and future filmmakers, writers, and artists to showcase their work and receive recognition for their achievements. Snohomish Film Festival aims to build and foster community connections and help build a stronger film community in Washington State. Its mission is to celebrate the art of film and those who pursue it.
Contact:
Alberto Lacao, Jr., Publicist
(206) 953-4994
Contact
Snohomish Film FestivalContact
Alberto Lacao, Jr.
206-953-4994
https://www.snohomishfilmfestival.com
Alberto Lacao, Jr.
206-953-4994
https://www.snohomishfilmfestival.com
Categories