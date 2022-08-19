Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Winning u-blox Global Distributor of the Year for 2021
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, praised his team for winning the Global Demand Creation Distributor of the Year award for 2021 from u-blox.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently won the Global Demand Creation Distributor of the Year for 2021 from u-blox, a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services.
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company's industry-leading performance on behalf of u-blox in 2021.
"With hard work, commitment to customers and collaboration with the u-blox teams, we have seen unprecedented growth in sales and demand creation," said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President, Future Connectivity Solutions.
Future Electronics was recognized as the leading demand creation distributor globally, with clear and demonstrated results in driving new business opportunities for u-blox while effectively supporting their customers' needs throughout 2021.
"The entire Future Connectivity Solutions team is extremely proud to be recognized for our efforts, and we are thrilled to receive this prestigious award," Rotholz said.
u‑blox is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company is headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland, and has offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States.
Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.
For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone who contributed to the company's industry-leading performance on behalf of u-blox in 2021.
"With hard work, commitment to customers and collaboration with the u-blox teams, we have seen unprecedented growth in sales and demand creation," said Matthew Rotholz, Corporate Vice President, Future Connectivity Solutions.
Future Electronics was recognized as the leading demand creation distributor globally, with clear and demonstrated results in driving new business opportunities for u-blox while effectively supporting their customers' needs throughout 2021.
"The entire Future Connectivity Solutions team is extremely proud to be recognized for our efforts, and we are thrilled to receive this prestigious award," Rotholz said.
u‑blox is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. The company is headquartered in Thalwil, Switzerland, and has offices in Europe, Asia, and the United States.
Future Electronics was founded by Robert Miller in 1968, and the company remains the only distributor with a globally integrated worldwide IT infrastructure.
For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media Contact
Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President Worldwide
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
514-694-7710
Fax: 514-693-6051
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada
Jamie Singerman
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec H9R 5C7, Canada
Categories