Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Another Slice of Yesterday (The Best Years Series)," by Adriana Arabella Reed

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 19, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About Another Slice of Yesterday:This is the sequel to Another Day in Paradise, with each chapter representing a fine slice of a post dot com, multi-flavoured cake. Once again, the setting is London with its multitude of characters and each layer of the post wedding story explores the meaning of marriage, love, desire and control.The book starts lustfully in a glamourous part of London and gradually spirals towards new adventures, dreams and dramas with Adriana navigating through her thirties.Will she make it through another decade and jump over the hurdles?The sequel concludes with happy endings or rather happy beginnings.This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:Paperback (116 pages)Dimensions 12.85 x 0.74 x 19.84 cmISBN-13 9781800943728Kindle eBook ASIN B0B751Y1MPAmazon URL: https://mybook.to/ASOYPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About the AuthorAdriana Arabella Reed lives with her husband and children in London. Another Slice of Yesterday is a sequel to her fictionalized debut memoir, Another Day in Paradise published by Michael Terrence Publishing in 2020.About Michael Terence PublishingWeb: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002