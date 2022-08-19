Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Another Slice of Yesterday (The Best Years Series)," by Adriana Arabella Reed
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Another Slice of Yesterday sequel to Another Day in Paradise (The Best Years Series)," by Adriana Arabella Reed.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About Another Slice of Yesterday:
This is the sequel to Another Day in Paradise, with each chapter representing a fine slice of a post dot com, multi-flavoured cake. Once again, the setting is London with its multitude of characters and each layer of the post wedding story explores the meaning of marriage, love, desire and control.
The book starts lustfully in a glamourous part of London and gradually spirals towards new adventures, dreams and dramas with Adriana navigating through her thirties.
Will she make it through another decade and jump over the hurdles?
The sequel concludes with happy endings or rather happy beginnings.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon and all good bookstores:
Paperback (116 pages)
Dimensions 12.85 x 0.74 x 19.84 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943728
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B751Y1MP
Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/ASOY
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
Adriana Arabella Reed lives with her husband and children in London. Another Slice of Yesterday is a sequel to her fictionalized debut memoir, Another Day in Paradise published by Michael Terrence Publishing in 2020.
About Michael Terence Publishing
Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
