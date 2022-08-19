ClinicalPURSUIT’s State-of-the-Art EDC System Enables Researchers to Set Up Multicenter Studies in Weeks
The Missouri-based technology provider is helping clinical research and trials specialists set up multicenter studies in weeks through their technology.
Clayton, MO, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Clinical research and trials are expected to be quick, swift, and efficient. The recent pandemic has shown a greater need for faster and more efficient trials that can speed up the process of devising new medications and treatments. In saying that, clinical trial processes are complex and involve a lot of thought processes and careful planning. Contact research organizations (CROs) and others involved in clinical trials are often looking for modern technologies that can streamline their processes and help them conduct efficient trials.
This is where ClinicalPURSUIT has stepped in with its software and technologies that enable such an organization to set up multicenter studies within weeks. The Missouri-based technology provider is the pioneers in providing clinical study data management software, clinical electronic data capture software, electronic patient-reported outcome software, and drug supply management solutions.
Speaking about the system’s capabilities, a company representative said, “As we all know that clinical trials are time-sensitive processes, and there is a greater need to conduct such trials quickly, efficiently, and swiftly. Our systems and technologies enable clinical research specialists to set up multicenter studies quickly and efficiently.
Efficient cooperation and collaboration are highlights of our software, and we have designed our technology keeping the unique requirements of clinical trials in mind. We aim to go above and beyond for anyone looking for quality and efficient EDC solutions.”
Clinical PURSUIT's Intelligent (EDC) System is the best Clinical Data Management elucidation for investigation purposes, making it the ideal choice for clinical trials. Established in 1998, ClinicalPURSUIT strives to differ from other Electronic Data Capture management solution programs in the industry. Its products and services are cost-effective and don't compromise on quality, accuracy, and reliability, ensuring their clients and customers get nothing but the best.
Their Enterprise Clinical EDC system connects their data capture software to trial management software, thus optimizing data monitoring. The system automatically updates relevant categories after capturing treatment response data, making it easy for researchers to monitor and manage trial updates from a single dashboard.
ClinicalPURSUIT is currently offering a free demo of its state-of-the-art platform.Those interested in upgrading their EDC and Data Management Software and Systems can contact the company via the information provided below.
About ClinicalPURSUIT
ClinicalPURSUIT has been operating since 1998. The company has acquired a reputation for providing effective and state-of-the-art clinical trial data management solutions to CROs, sponsors, organizations, and researchers. As a result, ClinicalPURSUIT has become an industry leader with a stellar record.
Their products and services offer the latest technological advancements, providing better features that improve clinical trial management, data management, and patient experience. ClinicalPURSUIT differs from other traditional patient registry solutions in the industry due to their web-based and custom-tailored products and services.
