Major Update of dbForge Tools for MySQL is Out

Prague, Czech Republic, August 19, 2022 --( PR.com )-- Devart, one of the leading developers of database management software, ALM solutions and data providers for most popular database servers, released the new version of its tools that belong to the dbForge for MySQL product line — utilities for MySQL and MariaDB development, management and administration.The major news about the release:Support for Linux and macOS with CrossOver was added in Data Compare, Schema Compare, Query Builder, Data Generator, and Documenter.Connectivity support for MariaDB 10.9 was introduced in Data Compare, Schema Compare, Query Builder, Data Generator, and Documenter.Support for ASC and DESC for index columns is now available in Schema Compare and Documenter.Improved comparison and synchronization of integer data types in MySQL 8.0.17 or higher and Percona 8.0.17 or higher is now provided in Schema Compare.To learn more about the recent release, please visit https://blog.devart.com/the-enhanced-dbforge-tools-for-mysql-v9-1-are-out.html.About DevartDevart is a multi-product company that develops advanced tools for database development and administration, ALM solutions, data providers for database servers, as well as data integration and backup solutions.For additional information about Devart, visit https://www.devart.com/.