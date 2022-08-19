Stories of the Historic Bannock Burn Explored by Stirling Adventurers
Archaeologist and Storyteller Join Forces to Uncover the Secrets of Scotland's Most Famous Burn.
Stirling, United Kingdom, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Winding from Earl's Hill to the River Forth, to follow the Bannock Burn is to chart the twists and turns of Scotland's history. Over the centuries, its shores have seen duns and brochs, mills and lime kilns, Romans and redcoats, and much more besides. Its meandering waters have driven industry, provided sustenance and played witness to some incredible stories.
Stirling-based archaeologist Dr. Murray Cook and local storyteller Ian McNeish have walked from the source of the Bannock Burn all the way to the point where it meets the River Forth near Stirling, and want to relate the many remarkable tales of their journey. Some of these stories date back millennia, whereas others are considerably more modern. From the area's unique geology to its industrial heritage, by way of military engagements and some truly amazing people from history, they are keen to explain why the Bannock Burn has become arguably the most famous burn in the world.
Providing detailed directions about how to retrace their steps, they have now produced a new book entitled "The Bannock Burn: Journeys Along and Across the World's Most Famous Burn" which relates their findings - including some astonishing surprises such as a lost town, an American legend of the Alamo, an account of an alleged witch, a recovered Spitfire, prize-winning race horses, fascinating tales of tartan and whisky, a clock with an extraordinary secret, and some astounding archaeological discoveries.
"Murray and Ian have uncovered a treasure trove of Scotland's history," said Julie Christie, director of Extremis Publishing which has published the book. "Their findings are sure to fascinate anyone with an interest in the area and the people and events who have played a part in its long and rich story." The book is fully illustrated with colour photos, including maps for anyone who is keen to follow the route in person.
As an archaeologist, Murray Cook has discovered many new insights into his country's past, and teaming up with veteran storyteller Ian McNeish has brought to life the events and the incredible figures who have lived in the area over the centuries. They hope to encourage new visitors to Stirling, believing that anyone who walks the banks of the Bannock Burn will be experiencing Scotland's history for themselves. The book will be released on Thursday, 1st September 2022. For more information, please visit the Extremis Publishing website at www.extremispublishing.com.
