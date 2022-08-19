Defense Strategies Institute Announces 2nd Annual Military Vehicle Systems Summit

DSI’s 2nd Military Vehicles Systems Summit is a Town Hall style forum that will bring together members from across the U.S. military services, DoD, academia, and industry to discuss current efforts and programs to modernize military vehicles and vehicle systems. This year’s Summit will explore current and future efforts that aim to maximize the power, survivability, and lethality of US military combat and tactical vehicles.