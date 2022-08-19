Execs Halts ScairFaire: Texarkana
The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company's Executive Committee Votes to Stop ScareFaire: Texarkana
Apple Valley, CA, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC., has announced they are canceling its up-and-coming event in Texarkana, Texas: ScareFaire: Texarkana. Initially scheduled for October 15, 2022, it was decided by the Executive Committee that more time was needed to launch a new show in a different State.
ScareFaire began last year as the second annual JayZoMon's Pop Culture Expo in Victorville, Ca. However, it was decided that ScareFaire would branch off from PCE and become its own horror-themed expo in Texarkana, TX.
"There were a number of things that have led to the cancellation of ScareFaire this year," said David K. Montoya, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company. "We ran into problems early on in this project ranging from venues to losing talent we wanted to book."
"The people that we wanted to be there got booked, and that killed our main plans for ScareFaire," explained Alan Russo, Chief Business Officer of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company. "There is a lot on my plate right now, and by canceling this year, gives us a chance to start early on a 2023 event."
"Sadly, due to distance and time constraints, it was decided that Scarefaire would be canceled for this year, and all efforts would be funneled into PCE. We are more than confident that Scarefaire will return better than ever, holding onto the original idea for the event. We apologize for any disappointment and thank all our wonderful patrons for understanding and supporting our decision," said Stephanie J. Bardy, The JayZoMOn Dark Myth Company's Chief Financial Officer and Editor in Chief of Dark Myth Publications.
ScareFaire's sister event, JayZoMon's Pop Culture Expo 2022, is still scheduled for November 13, 2022, at the Hilton Garden Conference Center in Victorville, CA. For more information on that event, go to www.pceHD.com.
About JayZoMon's Live Events
JayZoMon's Live Events is a division of The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, where all the in-person activities are arranged and is also the home of our popular convention for the resident of the California High Desert: JayZoMon's Pop Culture Expo and the professional wrestling circuit with JayZoMon's Professional Wrestling International.
About The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company
The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC., is an independent global media and entertainment company that creates and distributes the world's most diverse content and brands across literature, online, and streaming podcasts. The JayZoMon Dark Myth Company, LLC is available in most countries and territories. With a straightforward goal to entertain audiences worldwide through its unique brands and products, including Dark Myth Publications, Dark Myth Comics, JayZoModcast, and others. For more information, please visit www.thejayzomondarkmythcompany.com.
Forward-Looking Statements: This news release contains forward-looking statements subject to various risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the conditions of the markets for the Internet, entertainment, and licensed merchandise, acceptance of the Company's subsidiaries, media, and merchandise within those markets, and other risks and factors identified in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Accordingly, actual results could differ materially from those currently anticipated.
