The Gracie Theatre at Husson University’s 11th Season to Feature 12 Shows
Bangor, ME, August 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Gracie Theatre at Husson University is proud to welcome patrons back with a spectacular line-up of performers for its 11th season. This year’s entertainment offerings include comedy, music, drama and magic.
“This will be the biggest and best season in the Gracie Theatre’s history,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director. “Besides offering more shows than ever before, this year’s season includes the most diverse selection of entertainment we’ve ever offered. We are especially excited to feature several Mainers in this season.”
Here is the Gracie Theatre’s current performance schedule:
· Saturday, September 10, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. - Native Mainer and Comedian Ray Harrington.
· Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. - “Space Oddity – The Ultimate David Bowie Experience”
· Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 3:00 p.m. - Internationally-acclaimed Cellist Sujari Britt
· Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 7 p.m. – Magician and Illusionist Mike Super
· Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. - The 3 Redneck Tenors perform their “Christmas Spec-tac-yule-ar.”
· Sunday, December 4, 2022 at 3 p.m. - “Christmas Chronicles with Cellophane Flowers.”
· Saturday, January 21, 2023 at 7 p.m. – Classic Rock Orchestra
· Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 5 p.m. - “To Whitney, with Love.”
· Friday, February 24, 2023 at 7 p.m. - “Rhapsody in Black” by LeLand Gantt
· Saturday March 4, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. - Irish Folk Singer Karan Casey
· Friday, March 24, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. - Folk Singer Tom Rush and Matt Nokoa
· Sunday, April 2, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. - Pianist Jon Michael Ogletree, the Shortest Professional Pianist in the World.
For patrons who would like to put together a customized package of multiple shows, The Gracie’s “You Pick 4” season tickets includes premium seats for at least four shows of your choice at a special discount price. The premium seats located in the orchestra section are available for a limited time.
Single show and “You Pick 4” tickets can be purchased at GracieTheatre.com, Facebook, or by calling 207-941-7888. Patrons can purchase tickets for the "You Pick 4" plan now through February 23. Single ticket sales open on August 22. Single tickets range from $20.00 - $47.50 depending on the show and the seat. Tickets prices vary depending on the show. Multiple show purchases using the “You Pick 4”discount will reduce the overall cost by 20 percent.
