The Gracie Theatre at Husson University’s 11th Season to Feature 12 Shows

The Gracie Theatre at Husson University is ready to begin its 11th season. This year’s offerings include comedy, music, drama and magic. “This will be the biggest and best season in the Gracie Theatre’s history,” said Jeri Misler, managing artistic director. “Besides offering more shows than ever before, this year’s season includes the most diverse selection of entertainment we’ve ever offered.”