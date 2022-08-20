NIX United Hosts Digital Marketing Webinar with Nick Maslii
NIX United, a global software development company, is hosting a free webinar titled “Non-obvious Digital Marketing Mistakes: How to Grow Your ROI Through Small Steps.”
St. Petersburg, FL, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The webinar will discuss real-case digital marketing mistakes in online business promotion which may happen at any stage of interaction with a client.
The interactive webinar format will allow guests to vote on the most pressing questions about all online promotion channels and receive expert views on relevant matters.
The speaker, Nick Maslii, is a Digital Marketing Strategist with more than four years of expertise assisting businesses in identifying and implementing the most efficient digital marketing strategies for strong online presences and high ROI. Among his clients is the renowned Premium Sound.
The topics that will be covered during the webinar include:
- Digital marketing blunders that can hinder a business from reaching its desired growth
- A fresh look at the ordinary digital marketing routine and insights for online improvements
- The whole flow of launching a digital marketing campaign—from preparation to execution—with great emphasis on the details
Moreover, prizes will be drawn among the guests of the webinar. Among them are one free business marketing channel audit (regular cost: $2200) and three consultations with the speaker.
NIX United is a 360-degree company providing the whole digital transformation cycle, from solid software development to powerful digital marketing promotion, to help companies become market leaders. Our team stands by the client’s business along the entire digital marketing journey, aiming to enhance its online visibility with maximum revenue exposure. We help companies of all types—including small startups, established midscale businesses, and global enterprises—capture new growth opportunities.
Contact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+380505996214
https://nix-united.com/
