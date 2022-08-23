David W. Fiore Celebrated as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Publication
Buena Vista, PA, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- David W. Fiore of Buena Vista, Pennsylvania has been selected as a Professional of the Year for 2022 by Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide Edition for his outstanding contributions and achievements in the field of energy.
About David W. Fiore
With eight years' experience, David W. Fiore is the owner of Buena Vista Energy Center, a 600 acre energy complex property, located in southwestern Pennsylvania. This property, as a result of its high elevation and flat terrain, is well suited for renewable energy generation, from its onsite access to the PJM power grid, high volume NiSource gas distribution/transmission line, and adjacent electricity substation. Additionally, the property is remotely isolated and bordered by the Youghiogheny River on three sides.
Born January 15, David enjoys reading in his spare time.
About Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide
Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide highlights the professional lives of individuals from every significant field or industry including business, medicine, law, education, art, government and entertainment. Strathmore’s Who’s Who Worldwide is both an online and hard cover publication where we provide our members’ current and pertinent business information. It is also a biographical information source for thousands of researchers, journalists, librarians and executive search firms throughout the world. Our goal is to ensure that our members receive all of the networking, exposure and recognition capabilities to potentially increase their business.
