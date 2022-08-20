Announcing 10th Annual Big Data for Intelligence
Senior-level members from the Intelligence Community, Department of Defense, military, academia, and industry will discuss innovative strategies, initiatives, and partnerships toward harnessing big data for actionable intelligence and a strategic decision advantage. Featuring the perspectives of various senior-level leaders & stakeholders, who are working to enhance the processing, analyzing, management, and accessibility of large data sets in order to produce usable intelligence.
Washington, DC, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- With 500 million granted in funding in the FY2023 NDAA to the new DoD CDAO, there is an effort now more than ever to scale up data analytics and utilize emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence to break down big data sets for improved decision making. The 10th Annual Big Data for Intelligence Symposium will bring together senior level members from the Intelligence Community (IC), Department of Defense (DoD), military, academia, and industry to discuss innovative strategies, initiatives, and partnerships toward harnessing big data for actionable intelligence and a strategic decision advantage. This year’s Symposium will feature the perspectives of various Senior level leaders and stakeholders, who are working to enhance the processing, analyzing, management, and accessibility of large data sets in order to produce usable intelligence that will both increase the speed of mission and deliver a enhanced capability to the Warfighter in contested near-peer environments.
Data volume and accessibility are at an all-time high. Various threat actors now have an ability to leverage commercially available data driven technologies for strategic effect from anywhere in the world, and the sheer amount of data the IC and DoD now have to process & disseminate is becoming overwhelming. This year’s forum will detail how various intelligence agencies and military commands are working toward facilitating a more efficient approach to managing, storing, securing, and analyzing such large sets of data. A common theme across both the IC and DoD Data Strategies has been to operationalize a data-centric approach by making data more discoverable, more accessible, and more agile on a global scale. Integrating data management, data quality and other factors of data innovation to ensure meaningful algorithms and the integrity of big data intelligence has become essential.
This event will extensively examine and offer attendees a look into the current push from leaders across the IC and DoD to collaborate on utilizing emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence and machine learning to better identify patterns, accelerate decision-making, and understand data management requirements. Accelerating the use of such tools will help intelligence analysts and users exploit, process and analyze data to better inform operations in real time and further foster a culture of innovation needed for the US to preserve its military edge into the future. Additionally, many sessions throughout this year’s event will focus in on current efforts to keep pace with the rapid evolution of data-driven capabilities and how there have been foundational investments throughout the government to develop and retain a data savvy workforce. Lastly, a group of experts from the DoD, SOCOM, and Industry will convene for a panel discussion and provide the audience insight into how they are facilitating the evolution of ADVANA: DoD’s Big-Data Platform for Advanced Analytics.
