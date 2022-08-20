Temple, TX Veteran-Owned Business Wins 4-Year, 2.6-Million-Dollar Defense Contract
Topsarge Business Solutions was selected for a four-year research and development project in leadership to assist in developing future methods for enlisted leader development.
Temple, TX, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On July 27th, 2022, the US government awarded Topsarge Business Solutions LLC (TBS) a 2.6-million-dollar, four-year long contract to help the Army Research Institute (ARI) with methods to develop Senior Noncommissioned Officers. This is the second cooperative agreement with the US Army, and is the successor to an original 3-year agreement with ARI, their Fort Hood Research Unit (FHRU) and the NCO Leadership Development Research Team (NCOLDRT).
Topsarge Business Solutions has been in the Leadership, Development and Training space for thirteen years. Managing Partner Dan Elder states, “TBS is excited to continue our research and development to help develop future Army leaders.”
During this cooperative period, ARI and TBS will continue to bring enlisted leadership research and devlopment to new heights by advancing the development of the Enlisted Leadership Research Group’s (ELRG) Alliance. The parts that comprise the Alliance are the Research Community, which is the FHRU, Allied Research Communities and Industry Partners, TBS contractors and Soldier for Life – Subject Matter Experts (SFL-SME).
About Topsarge Business Solutions
Topsarge Business Solutions with offices in Temple and Fort Hood, TX, and projects at Forts Lee and Eustis in VA, is a service-disabled, veteran-owned firm that provides professional services to industry and government. First created as a digital collaboration project in 1991, TBS has transformed to a training development, professional services, and research support firm that provides contract services to the public and private sectors.
Kaitlyn Kasner
254-853-4410
https://topsarge.com
