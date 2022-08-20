The Golden Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty Named Among America’s Best
Jessica Bow, Brad Dunleavy and Liza Knipe Recognized in RealTrends's List of “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals.”
Sarasota, FL, August 20, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Golden Group at RE/MAX Platinum Realty has been recognized in the 2022 “America’s Best Real Estate Professionals” list by REALTrends + Tom Ferry. The prestigious survey is based on 2021 transaction sides and sales volume for participating agents and teams in the United States.
Consisting of Jessica Bow, Brad Dunleavy and Liza Knipe, the Golden Group was named among America’s Best teams for sales volume.
To qualify for America’s Best, participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
The Golden Group closed almost $40 Million in 2021. With a combined experience of almost 35 years, since its inception in 2015 The Golden Group has been unstoppable, recently adding a Golden Group Commercial Division to its repertoire. The Golden Group is known for going above and beyond for all of their clients in every transaction. While being based out of RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office, they consistently work throughout Southwest Florida.
Jessica Bow is a consistent top producer earning RE/MAX Chairman’s Club status. She is a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), ePro, Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Waterfront Specialist (CWS) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), among others.
Liza Knipe has been a residential sales specialist for more than 19 years. She has earned the Certified Waterfront Specialist (CWS) designation and is in the last stages of completing the GRI and Accredited Buyers Specialist (ABR) designations.
Brad Dunleavy, the Team’s Tech Guru, has been a Realtor for seven years and is a construction expert, as well as heading up the Team’s Technology and Marketing/Video Production divisions.
The Golden Group can be reached at (941) 356-2585, 941-586-0576 or Sales@SoldByGoldenGroup.com
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Consisting of Jessica Bow, Brad Dunleavy and Liza Knipe, the Golden Group was named among America’s Best teams for sales volume.
To qualify for America’s Best, participating teams were required to have completed at least 75 transactions or closed $30 million in sales volume. Only 1.5% of all Realtors in the country make up “America’s Best.”
The Golden Group closed almost $40 Million in 2021. With a combined experience of almost 35 years, since its inception in 2015 The Golden Group has been unstoppable, recently adding a Golden Group Commercial Division to its repertoire. The Golden Group is known for going above and beyond for all of their clients in every transaction. While being based out of RE/MAX Platinum Realty’s Downtown Sarasota office, they consistently work throughout Southwest Florida.
Jessica Bow is a consistent top producer earning RE/MAX Chairman’s Club status. She is a Certified Residential Specialist (CRS), Seniors Real Estate Specialist (SRES), ePro, Graduate of the Realtor Institute (GRI), Certified Waterfront Specialist (CWS) and Pricing Strategy Advisor (PSA), among others.
Liza Knipe has been a residential sales specialist for more than 19 years. She has earned the Certified Waterfront Specialist (CWS) designation and is in the last stages of completing the GRI and Accredited Buyers Specialist (ABR) designations.
Brad Dunleavy, the Team’s Tech Guru, has been a Realtor for seven years and is a construction expert, as well as heading up the Team’s Technology and Marketing/Video Production divisions.
The Golden Group can be reached at (941) 356-2585, 941-586-0576 or Sales@SoldByGoldenGroup.com
RE/MAX Platinum Realty offers full-service real estate solutions in Sarasota and Manatee counties in Florida, specializing in luxury and waterfront properties. With offices in downtown Sarasota, Lakewood Ranch, Osprey, Venice and Wellen Park, the company leverages RE/MAX corporate resources and technology to market homes to 110 countries in 32 languages. Telephone: (941) 929-9090. Website: https://www.platinumrealtyflorida.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Platinum RealtyContact
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Bryan Guentner
(941) 929-9090
www.PlatinumRealtyFlorida.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
(941) 355-3006
sheila@thomasbrannan.com
Categories