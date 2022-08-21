Visual App Upgrades from Easy-Commission to QCommission
Half Moon Bay, CA, August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- CellarStone Inc., provider of the leading sales commission software in the market as well as sales performance management software and other solutions, is excited to share that Visual App has decided to work upgrade from Easy-Commission to QCommission to manage their company’s new quarterly bonuses.
“Visual App is an internet marketing and web design company in Dallas, Texas that specializes in developing online marketing strategies that assist business-to-business (B2B) companies in developing their business online.” –www.visualapp.com
Visual App had been using Easy-Commission, another CellarStone product, since July of 2012. Easy-Commission, however, was meant to be used with simple sales commission structures. As Visual App grew, so did the complexity of their sales commission plan.
They needed a sales commission software that could handle their new quarterly bonus. Having worked with CellarStone using Easy-Commission, they did not need to look far. QCommission is a sales commission software that can be tailored to handle even the most complex sales compensation plans, so the decision to make the switch was easy for Visual App. Visual App has now been using QCommission for more than a year, and this is what their President, Steve Snyder, has to say so far, “The interesting dilemma in commissions is how to structure an incentive that is actually generating a result. With QCommission, we are able to structure both an ongoing commission and a bonus incentive that does exactly that. Commissions are now easy to understand. Bonus Incentives are now reported within the differing calendar date that makes it easy to understand too!” He also added, “The QCommission product is the upgrade from the Easy Commission product that we have used for several years. We have 2 commissions structures with different period endings, QCommission handles this easily and allows us to export the results for our sales reps.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “The sales compensation process is one that is dynamic and ever changing. When a company scales or grows, its compensation plan changes as well. A good sales commission software should be able to scale along with a company’s sales commission processing needs. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that CellarStone was able to provide Visual App’s sales commission software needs from Easy-Commission to QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
“Visual App is an internet marketing and web design company in Dallas, Texas that specializes in developing online marketing strategies that assist business-to-business (B2B) companies in developing their business online.” –www.visualapp.com
Visual App had been using Easy-Commission, another CellarStone product, since July of 2012. Easy-Commission, however, was meant to be used with simple sales commission structures. As Visual App grew, so did the complexity of their sales commission plan.
They needed a sales commission software that could handle their new quarterly bonus. Having worked with CellarStone using Easy-Commission, they did not need to look far. QCommission is a sales commission software that can be tailored to handle even the most complex sales compensation plans, so the decision to make the switch was easy for Visual App. Visual App has now been using QCommission for more than a year, and this is what their President, Steve Snyder, has to say so far, “The interesting dilemma in commissions is how to structure an incentive that is actually generating a result. With QCommission, we are able to structure both an ongoing commission and a bonus incentive that does exactly that. Commissions are now easy to understand. Bonus Incentives are now reported within the differing calendar date that makes it easy to understand too!” He also added, “The QCommission product is the upgrade from the Easy Commission product that we have used for several years. We have 2 commissions structures with different period endings, QCommission handles this easily and allows us to export the results for our sales reps.”
CellarStone’s Vice President of Sales and Marketing, David Carlson, also had this to share, “The sales compensation process is one that is dynamic and ever changing. When a company scales or grows, its compensation plan changes as well. A good sales commission software should be able to scale along with a company’s sales commission processing needs. There are a lot of competitors in the market today, but as you can see, QCommission is the most appropriate choice based on value, functionality, large install base, and ability to handle complex computations. We are happy that CellarStone was able to provide Visual App’s sales commission software needs from Easy-Commission to QCommission and that they are now enjoying its benefits.”
About CellarStone and QCommission
With more than 1,700 customers located in 50+ countries, Cellarstone, Inc. is a premier firm and market leader in the Sales Compensation Management, Sales Operations, and Sales Analytics arena. CellarStone works with IT, Finance, Human Resources, and Sales to manage and implement variable pay and sales commission systems.
Currently, QCommission has 20 vertical-specific templates, more than 40 direct integrations with the most popular CRM and Finance systems, and at least 150 available reports and analytics.
For more information, please visit www.qcommission.com.
Contact
CellarStone, Inc.Contact
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Gopi Mattel
1-650-242-0008
Categories