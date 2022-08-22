NIX United Exhibiting at Intelligent Health
NIX United, a global software development company, will participate in the world’s leading AI in medicine summit series.
Basel, Switzerland, August 22, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Intelligent Health will bring together international AI and healthcare representatives including healthcare providers, medical organizations, data scientists, entrepreneurs, and corporations to develop ideas on how to employ AI in healthcare and foster technological collaboration. More than 120 speakers will participate in the most enlightening and inspiring event for the tech, science, and business communities.
Natalie Tkachenko and Yulia Lytvynenko will represent NIX United’s expertise in developing and deploying advanced healthcare software solutions.
"For many years now we have built custom healthcare technical solutions to assist our customers in improving the quality of medical services, patient care, hospital operations, and treatment effectiveness. I'm thrilled to be a part of Intelligent Health 2022 and to participate in the fast-paced dialogue. We will join forces and explore the potential of custom AI-based software solutions to make upcoming healthcare technologies inclusive, equitable and empowering," said Natalie Tkachenko, Healthcare Software Solutions Consultant.
NIX United delivers upscale business- and patient-centric tech solutions for various medical facilities—clinics, research companies, private and public hospitals, hospital networks, healthcare centers, and laboratories. The team creates software compliant with all industry-specific regulations like HIPAA, FDA, GDPR, etc. Healthcare software designed by us is attuned to level up patient care, digitize internal company processes for better outcomes, and accelerate wellness progress on a large scale.
NIX United offers a full set of healthcare services and expertise, including:
- Healthcare systems in compliance with HIPAA and regulatory standards
- Сustomer relationship management (CRM) systems for hospitals and clinics
- Electronic medical and health record (EMR and EHR) systems and patient data monitoring solutions
- Web and mobile application for remote consultations and healthcare services (Telemedicine applications)
- System integration and automation tasks for healthcare
- Big data solutions and healthcare predictive analytics software with machine learning and neural networks.
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
About NIX United
NIX United is a global software engineering company with more than 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise across multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we have empowered tech companies, SaaS providers, and multinational enterprises with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. NIX United is trusted by world-renowned companies, enhancing their businesses and assisting in achieving new heights through our technology solutions.
Contact
Yevheniia Kryvenko
+380505996214
https://nix-united.com/
