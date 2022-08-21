The Gateway Family YMCA Swim Team Tryout Dates Announced
The Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch announces swim team dates.
Rahway, NJ, August 21, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The Gateway Family YMCA has announced upcoming tryouts for the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter Rapids Swim Team, scheduled for Thursday, August 23 from 6:00-8:00pm, or Saturday, August 27 from 10:00-12:00pm at the Gateway Family YMCA – Rahway Branch, 1564 Irving Street, Rahway, NJ. Swimmers, ages 6 –18 are invited to visit the YMCA to try out for the Rapids Swim Team during any of the tryout dates, no registration is necessary. The YMCA Swim Team is available for children throughout the communities served by The Gateway Family YMCA in Eastern Union County and Northern Middlesex County.
“Our YMCA provides a continuum of aquatic programming beginning with Safety Around Water and YMCA Swimming Lessons. YMCA competitive swim teams are the natural progression and next step for our experienced young swimmers, and encourage those children and teens to continue their love of swimming while providing an ideal environment for cognitive, physical and social-emotional development,” said Krystal R. Canady, CEO, The Gateway Family YMCA.
Registration for the 2022-2023 Fall/Winter Rapids Swim Team will begin on Thursday, August 11 at 6:00pm online at www.tgfymca.org or in person at the YMCA.
“In competitive aquatics programs, participants experience achievement, feel a sense of belonging and build supportive relationships, which is especially important at this time. We offer a competitive swim team year-round, including quality coaching and advance technique instruction,” stated Melynda A. Disla, EVP, Chief Operating Officer, The Gateway Family YMCA. “The goal of the team is to provide every member an opportunity to improve swimming skills and achieve success at their individual level of ability.”
The YMCA competitive swim season typically runs from September through March; with dual meets starting in October and Championship meets starting in February. The Rapids swim team competes against other YMCA’s in the league. Swim meets are held at The Gateway Family YMCA - Rahway Branch or at the site of the competing YMCA team.
As a leading nonprofit committed to youth development, the Y has been a leader in providing swim lessons, teaching water safety and inspiring competitive swimmers. The Gateway Family YMCA continues to help youth and adults experience the joy and benefits of swimming, so they can be healthy, confident and secure in the water. There are a variety of programs to choose, including swim lessons for all ages, starting with parent/child lessons through adult, water exercise, family swim, and competitive swimming. To ensure that everyone has an opportunity to participate, financial assistance is available to those who qualify.
To learn more about The Gateway Family YMCA’s Swim Team programs, please visit www.tgfymca.org or contact the Rahway Branch 732-388-0057.
