Cox Charities Has Donated $10,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for Gatesway Friends Outdoor Exercise Park

Cox Charities has donated $10,000 to Gatesway Foundation, Inc. for use toward the construction of the Gatesway Friends Outdoor Exercise Park on their Broken Arrow campus. This donation is part of the Cox Charities 2022 Community Investment Grant Program and their partnership with the Tulsa Community Foundation.