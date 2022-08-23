Versasec Announces Go-Live of vSEC:CLOUD
The award-winning credential management system is now available as a highly flexible, quick set-up, automated service in a secure virtual private cloud.
Stockholm, Sweden, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Cybersecurity company Versasec, a leader in identity and access management, today went live with vSEC:CLOUD, delivering its powerful credential management system as a managed service. With easier deployment, predictable costs and worry-free management, customers can focus on their core business.
Versasec’s award-winning credential management software has empowered enterprises and organizations worldwide to adopt remote access, digital signatures, disk encryption, physical access controls, multi-factor authentication, certificate-based authentication, and reach a Zero Trust Architecture. Versasec’s customers remain on top of the latest cybersecurity technologies and best practices for access management while staying ahead of ever-evolving cyber threats.
“We are seeing an increasing demand from our existing and potential customers to move their PKI and credential management system from on-premise to the cloud,” says William Houry, VP of Sales at Versasec. “vSEC:CLOUD will definitely help our customers optimize their costs and efforts by delegating management tasks to Versasec so that they can focus on higher priority tasks.”
vSEC:CLOUD is a natural progression for Versasec’s global product strategy. Through the subscription-based service, organizations don’t have to worry about heavy infrastructure, installation hours, or maintenance. With vSEC:CLOUD, customers’ time-to-value accelerates with lower initial investment costs and setup and configuration support from Versasec Premium Support.
Building on Versasec’s support offerings, the company is launching a new service included in the vSEC:CLOUD subscription – Versasec Premium Support. Customers will experience great flexibility with a variety of communication channels. The service aims to be a cornerstone for Versasec’s customers in the execution of their security strategy, make the most of the cloud and provide a smooth customer experience. Versasec Premium support is available for all customers of any Versasec product.
Versasec vSEC:CLOUD is available now worldwide with an annual subscription.
To learn more about Versasec vSEC:CLOUD, please visit: https://versasec.com/products/vsec-cloud/.
To learn about Versasec Professional and Premium support visit: https://versasec.com/support/.
Contact
Gabriela Peralta
+1 (800) 219-8150
https://versasec.com
