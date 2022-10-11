Poet and Composer Fernando Andres Torres Pens Electric Short Story Collection
Independent publisher Unsolicited Press releases Fernando Andres Torres's story and essay collection "Walks Through Memories of Oblivion."
Portland, OR, October 11, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Next year, 2023, will mark the half century of the first 9/11; an event that shocked the world and ended with the thousand-days of Allende's autochthon peaceful Chilean way to socialism, “and turned my world upside down forever,” Torres recalls. Looking back into his memories, the author continues: “In a few months the dreams of a more just society were smashed into bloody pieces ... The dreams were shattered but not destroyed … an underground Resistance Movement spread throughout the country spearheaded mostly by women, relatives of the prisoners and of those who disappeared. One year after my first 9/11, I re-joined the Revolutionary Student Front … ”
Walks Through Memories of Oblivion is a collection of short stories and essays about resistance, prison, and exile; a creative nonfiction narrative based on true events. This is a debut book by Fernando Andres Torres, who at 18 y-o was a political prisoner during the military regime that, with the help of the United States, overthrew democracy and established a brutal civic-military dictatorship (1973-90) in Chile.
Praise for Fernando Andres Torres
“... delicious piece of satire, rich with symbolism and pathos.” -Vimbai Shire, Beyond White Space Ltd.
“Fernando Torres makes the past present in powerful stories of political repression, unfathomable cruelty, and transcendent solidarity. The filtered light of memory illuminates with deep reflection in Walks Through Memories of Oblivion. Written against the vast burials of history in human terms, this book insists on exhuming what rarely emerges from the routine of lying silence. No history of Chile - or of the world as a whole - can be anywhere near complete without the truths that Torres intensely reveals in these pages.”
Norman Solomon
Journalist
Executive Director, IPA
Institute for Public Accuracy
Washington DC
“...powerful. Moving... has depth... it is important. Must not be forgotten. The scenes give me a taste, make me want to know more about each of these guys and what they went through, make me want hear them talk and joke around the table. The contrast between their pasts, which is always there, and their present conversations is very poignant. They reinforce each other … you have a SPECIAL book.” -Daniel Rudman, Playwright, Berkeley, Ca.
About Fernando Andres Torres
Fernando Andres Torres is a short-story writer, poet, musician and a freelance journalist currently contributing in English and Spanish to various San Francisco Bay Area media, including La Opinión de La Bahía, San Francisco Bay Guardian, El Tecolote, La Voz de Richmond, El Reportero, and Radio Bilingue. He is volunteer associate editor and U.S. correspondent for the web magazine Dilemas, and editor of the blog LatinOpen.wordpress.com. Under the dictatorship of General Augusto Pinochet, Torres joined the Chilean resistance and in 1975 he was arrested by the regime’s secret police. While imprisoned, he recited poetry and hand-wrote messages with quotes about optimism and hope to pass among fellow prisoners. After being expelled from Chile and exiled in 1977, Torres continued to write poetry and short stories. His first book of poetry, co-authored with Victoria Miranda; On the Edges of a Countryless Weariness, was published under his pseudonym Camilo Feñini by Ism Press in 1986. Some of Torres fiction and non-fiction stories have been published in many magazines including ME: Multicultural Echoes, the magazine of the Department of International Languages, Literatures and Cultures of Chico's California State University. Torres has also been awarded fellowships by the New America Media in San Francisco. In 2018 his story Head Stew was selected as The Best New Writing 2018 by Hopewell Publications. In 2019, Scenes of Exile, a story based on Torres' exile, was published by The Bare Life Review Magazine, a journal of Immigrant and Refugees Literature. Other literary works by Mr. Torres have been published by Somos en Escrito Weebly; by Nobrow Fiction (2020); and by Lonely Cryptid Media (2020). Currently he is a member of the Advisory Board of ExposeFacts.org, and of the review panel of The Intrepid News Fund. As a composer and musician, Torres was a founding member of Latin American music ensemble Grupo Raiz, and have collaborated with many international musicians such as David Byrne, and shared the stage with American jewels like Pete Seeger and Holly Near.
About Unsolicited Press
Unsolicited Press strives to produce exceptional works of fiction, nonfiction, and poetry from award-winning authors. Unsolicited Press based out of Portland, Oregon and focuses on the works of the unsung and underrepresented. As a womxn-owned, all-volunteer small publisher that doesn’t worry about profits as much as championing exceptional literature, we have the privilege of partnering with authors skirting the fringes of the lit world. We’ve worked with emerging and award-winning authors such as Shann Ray, Amy Shimshon-Santo, Brook Bhagat, Kris Amos, and John W. Bateman.
"Walks Through Memories of Oblivion" is available on October 11, 2022, as a paperback (172 p.; 978-1-956692-35-8) and e-book (all major retailers). Retailers, schools, and libraries can order copies through Ingram. The author is open to speaking with the media, holding readings, and engaging in other author opportunities.
