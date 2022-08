Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "The Gift: Secret of Success - Increase Your Intelligence," by Waddah Light

Oxford, United Kingdom, August 23, 2022 --( PR.com )-- About "The Gift: Secret of Success - Increase Your Intelligence":The author offers his advice on how to be successful and happy through each writing and section of poetry in this book.The multitude of diverse topics covered includes true love, war, peace and the avoidance of illness.This work is available worldwide via Amazon:Paperback (84 pages)Dimensions 14.0 x 0.5 x 21.6 cmISBN-13 9781800943629 / 9781800943964Kindle eBook ASIN B0B8LCZFB8Amazon URL: https://mybook.to/THEGIFTPublished in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agencyMichael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:Michael Terence PublishingMarketing & PromotionsTwo Brewers House2A Wellington StreetThameOxfordshire OX9 3BNUKEmail: admin@mtp.agencyWeb: www.mtp.agencyTel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002