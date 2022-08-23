Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "Yorkie Boys Go Fishing," by David Clough
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "Yorkie Boys Go Fishing," a fisherman’s memoir, by David Clough.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "Yorkie Boys Go Fishing":
Set in the wonderful Yorkshire Dales and in Ireland of the 1950s the book follows the adventures of the boys and girls previously introduced in Yorkie Boys and in Yorkie Boys And Girls.
These amusing stories tell of the childhood of a lifelong fisherman, of early and failed attempts to catch wily Swale trout, of unforgettable days in an Ireland long gone, of the father who almost drowned someone else’s dog, of fishing with a homemade bomb and nearly sending the priest to his maker.
Later, in teenage years, the Yorkie Boys narrowly avoid death by drowning, become expert poachers, meet a fishing legend, experiment with beer and girls and learn that there is a lot more to fishing than catching fish.
For those old enough to remember the 50s and 60s, this book will re-kindle happy memories of their childhood.
For those too young to remember, it will re-create a world of innocent enjoyment enjoyed by their parents – a world lost for ever.
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback/Hardcover (252 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 0.6 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943551 / 9781800943704
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B61V2KX9
Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/YBGF
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About the Author
David Clough is a born and bred Yorkshireman, though he has occasionally ventured out of God’s Own County on fishing expeditions. He is intensely proud of his county, its rich and proud history and its wonderful people. His interests apart from fishing are writing, cricket, sport and history.
He is the author of award-winning short stories and was for a time Associate Writer at the Royal Court Theatre in London.
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3BN
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
