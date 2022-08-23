Michael Terence Publishing Announces the Release of "North Star," by D.E. Steinart
Michael Terence Publishing is excited to announce the release of "North Star," a science-fiction thriller, by D.E. Steinart.
Oxford, United Kingdom, August 23, 2022 --(PR.com)-- About "North Star":
In August 1938, a team of top scientists represented by Albert Einstein petitioned President Roosevelt to begin research into developing the atomic bomb. It was initially named the ‘Tube Alloys project’ headed by a team from the UK. Progress was slow. In August 1942 US intelligence discovered that Nazi Germany was on the brink of a breakthrough in developing their atomic bomb. President Roosevelt called in his top nuclear scientist Robert Oppenheimer and the head of US Army Corps of Engineers, Major General Leslie Groves.
On 13th August 1942, President Roosevelt formed the Manhattan Project to win the A-bomb race. This is the story everybody knows, but while this was going on a far more secret project was underway code named "North Star." The bomb was probably the biggest tactical diversions in military history. This is the story of "North Star."
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback/Hardcover (276 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.8 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943490 / 9781800943582
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B49JN91W
Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/NORTHSTAR
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3B
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
In August 1938, a team of top scientists represented by Albert Einstein petitioned President Roosevelt to begin research into developing the atomic bomb. It was initially named the ‘Tube Alloys project’ headed by a team from the UK. Progress was slow. In August 1942 US intelligence discovered that Nazi Germany was on the brink of a breakthrough in developing their atomic bomb. President Roosevelt called in his top nuclear scientist Robert Oppenheimer and the head of US Army Corps of Engineers, Major General Leslie Groves.
On 13th August 1942, President Roosevelt formed the Manhattan Project to win the A-bomb race. This is the story everybody knows, but while this was going on a far more secret project was underway code named "North Star." The bomb was probably the biggest tactical diversions in military history. This is the story of "North Star."
This work is available worldwide via Amazon:
Paperback/Hardcover (276 pages)
Dimensions 14.0 x 1.8 x 21.6 cm
ISBN-13 9781800943490 / 9781800943582
Kindle eBook ASIN B0B49JN91W
Amazon URL: https://getbook.at/NORTHSTAR
Published in the UK by Michael Terence Publishing, 2022
About Michael Terence Publishing - Web: www.mtp.agency
Michael Terence Publishing is a UK-founded hybrid publishing house and literary agency founded to give worthy authors a platform to publish their works and to promote their success via online and traditional channels.
For further information, media packs and interview requests, please contact:
Michael Terence Publishing
Marketing & Promotions
Two Brewers House
2A Wellington Street
Thame
Oxfordshire OX9 3B
UK
Email: admin@mtp.agency
Web: www.mtp.agency
Tel: +44 (0)20 3582 2002
Contact
Michael Terence PublishingContact
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Keith Abbott
00442035822002
mtp.agency
Categories