What Are the Psychiatric Service Dog Tasks/Works? A List Shared by Service Dog Training School International Will Help You Learn More Details.

New York, NY, August 24, 2022 --( PR.com )-- This psychiatric service dog task list can help current and future psychiatric service dog users decide what your dog can do to helpIt doesn’t mean that your psychiatric service dog should be trained to do all tasks on the list, you can just consider it as a guide for someone with a psychiatric disability to know what tasks your dog can do. Each individual has different needs so this might be fulfilled in a variety of ways, of course each dog has its unique capabilities, you can choose the tasks you need and start the training.We group the behavior types into “Work or task”: work means dogs’ instances cued non-intentionally by something else in the environment or person’s body while tasks means their instances can be cued by intentional commands. Actually it is very hard to say whether an assistance is work or is a task, so you can see for some items, the assistance type is marked as work or task. Anyway, our target is the person is getting needed assistance for their disability.Work:SymptomAssistive BehaviorAggressive drivingAlert to (incipient) episodeChange in breathing patternAlert to (incipient) episodeDisorganizationRemind handler to perform daily routinesDifficulty assessing emotionsProvide reliable signals to handler regarding emotionsDissociative (flashback)Ground handler/Tactile stimulation to interrupt or deep pressure therapyDissociative fugueGuide home, to a safe place, or assist crossing streetsDistractibilityTactile stimulation or deep pressure therapyHallucinationHallucination discernment—alert to real people or noisesHyperfocus/HyperlocomotionAlert to (incipient) episodeHypersomniaWake up handlerIrritabilityAlert to (incipient) episodeMuscle tensionAlert to (incipient) episodeMemory lossRemind to take medicationOlfactory or behavioral cueAlert to (incipient) episodeTask:SymptomAssistive BehaviorMemory lossFind keys or telephoneWork or task:SymptomAssistive BehaviorApathy/disengagementTactile stimulation or deep pressure therapyCatatonic behaviorGround handlerChillsPressure and warmth stimulationDepersonalizationTactile stimulation or deep pressure therapyDifficulty initiating movementTactile stimulation to “break the spell”Disorganized speech or behaviorGround handlerFearGuide handler to a safe placeFeelings of isolationTactile stimulation or deep pressure therapyFlashbacks or distressGround handlerHypervigilanceGround HandlerIntrusive thoughts/imagesTactile stimulation or deep pressure therapyPsychosisGround handlerSensitivity to soundClose door to block noiseSocial withdrawalInitiate desired/needed interpersonal interactionTremblingTactile stimulation or deep pressure therapySDTSI’s Certified Intensive Psychiatric Service Dog Training is sold at the affordable price of $349 for 6 modules of training, the price also includes the dog certification fee ($130) and is available on Service Dog Training School International website: www.servicedogtrainingschool.org/.19H Maxgrand Plaza, No 3 Tai Yau St San Po Kong KN, HongkongService Dog Training School International (SDTSI), a dog training school born by the dream of providing dog-friendly, valid, and effective service dog training courses worldwide.