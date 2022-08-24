What Are the Psychiatric Service Dog Tasks/Works? A List Shared by Service Dog Training School International Will Help You Learn More Details.
Service Dog Training School International (SDTSI), a dog training school born by the dream of providing dog-friendly, valid, and effective service dog training courses worldwide, now happy to share a list of psychiatric service dog tasks/works.
New York, NY, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- This psychiatric service dog task list can help current and future psychiatric service dog users decide what your dog can do to help
It doesn’t mean that your psychiatric service dog should be trained to do all tasks on the list, you can just consider it as a guide for someone with a psychiatric disability to know what tasks your dog can do. Each individual has different needs so this might be fulfilled in a variety of ways, of course each dog has its unique capabilities, you can choose the tasks you need and start the training.
We group the behavior types into “Work or task”: work means dogs’ instances cued non-intentionally by something else in the environment or person’s body while tasks means their instances can be cued by intentional commands. Actually it is very hard to say whether an assistance is work or is a task, so you can see for some items, the assistance type is marked as work or task. Anyway, our target is the person is getting needed assistance for their disability.
Work:
Symptom
Assistive Behavior
Aggressive driving
Alert to (incipient) episode
Change in breathing pattern
Alert to (incipient) episode
Disorganization
Remind handler to perform daily routines
Difficulty assessing emotions
Provide reliable signals to handler regarding emotions
Dissociative (flashback)
Ground handler/Tactile stimulation to interrupt or deep pressure therapy
Dissociative fugue
Guide home, to a safe place, or assist crossing streets
Distractibility
Tactile stimulation or deep pressure therapy
Hallucination
Hallucination discernment—alert to real people or noises
Hyperfocus/Hyperlocomotion
Alert to (incipient) episode
Hypersomnia
Wake up handler
Irritability
Alert to (incipient) episode
Muscle tension
Alert to (incipient) episode
Memory loss
Remind to take medication
Olfactory or behavioral cue
Alert to (incipient) episode
Task:
Symptom
Assistive Behavior
Memory loss
Find keys or telephone
Work or task:
Symptom
Assistive Behavior
Apathy/disengagement
Tactile stimulation or deep pressure therapy
Catatonic behavior
Ground handler
Chills
Pressure and warmth stimulation
Depersonalization
Tactile stimulation or deep pressure therapy
Difficulty initiating movement
Tactile stimulation to “break the spell”
Disorganized speech or behavior
Ground handler
Fear
Guide handler to a safe place
Feelings of isolation
Tactile stimulation or deep pressure therapy
Flashbacks or distress
Ground handler
Hypervigilance
Ground Handler
Intrusive thoughts/images
Tactile stimulation or deep pressure therapy
Psychosis
Ground handler
Sensitivity to sound
Close door to block noise
Social withdrawal
Initiate desired/needed interpersonal interaction
Trembling
Tactile stimulation or deep pressure therapy
SDTSI’s Certified Intensive Psychiatric Service Dog Training is sold at the affordable price of $349 for 6 modules of training, the price also includes the dog certification fee ($130) and is available on Service Dog Training School International website: www.servicedogtrainingschool.org/.
