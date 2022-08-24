Eubanks and Company, LLC, dba CPA Department Included Among the 2022 Inc. 5000 Annual List
Reston, VA, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Today, Inc. revealed that Eubanks and Company, LLC, dba CPA Department is included on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
“We are honored to be included in this year’s Inc. 5000,” said Jennifer Eubanks, CEO of CPA Department. “Our growth is a direct reflection of our outstanding employees, and their commitment to our company values: giving A+ customer services, always staying curious and genuinely caring about our teammates and clients. By focusing intently on the needs of our clients, we have been able to help them do what they do best while making sure they are optimized for revenue and profit.”
The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.
“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”
About CPA Department
CPA Department was created by veteran entrepreneurs with over 30 years of experience in the professional services industry. Like many of our customers, we have and continue to face the unique challenges that come with scaling a successful business in an ever-changing industry landscape. We are on a journey - creating services with a single goal in mind - to help clients execute business plans better and be more profitable.
CPA Department provides sophisticated, strategic, outsourced accounting, business consulting, tax preparation, and financial services to small and mid-sized organizations and their owners nationwide, and to foreign organizations interested in doing business with the US Government.
Contact
Jennifer Eubanks
(703) 729-2882
