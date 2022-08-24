Nick Ebert Named VP of Sales at Carnivore Meat Company
Green Bay, WI, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- Carnivore Meat Company (“Carnivore”), an ultra-premium branded freeze-dried and frozen raw pet food manufacturer, welcomes Nick Ebert as the company’s new Vice President of Sales.
Ebert will be responsible for leading Carnivore’s global sales efforts for both branded and co-manufacturing segments with a special focus on strategy and business development. “Nick’s impressive track record in building high performing sales groups combined with his ability to craft strategies will significantly strengthen our executive team as we embark on the next chapter of our company and its brands,” stated Lanny Viegut, Carnivore CEO.
Ebert brings over fourteen years of experience leading dynamic sales organizations and most recently served as the National Vice President of Sales for SuppliesOnTheFly, an equipment and supply division of Sysco, Inc, where he led their total sales transformation and developed a new go-to-market strategy that allowed for hyper-growth within the division.
Prior to joining Sysco, Ebert spent his career in progressive sales management roles within the consumer-packaged goods industry with PepsiCo’s Frito-Lay division and Altria, Inc.
“With our commitment to meeting the exponential growth in demand for branded freeze-dried pet food, we’re making tremendous investments in our future and revolutionizing the way we conduct business,” commented Viegut. “Nick’s experience in leveraging a high performing culture around sales success and growth will be a crucial asset.”
“Carnivore Meat Company is an exceptional organization with amazing brands, and I am so excited to be on this journey with one of the fastest growing companies in the United States,” Ebert stated. “Through visionary leadership and unmatched quality and capacity, Carnivore is positioned to be the leading manufacturer of premium freeze-dried raw pet products globally. Also, who doesn’t love helping pets?”
About Carnivore Meat Company
Carnivore Meat Company is an award-winning manufacturer of premium frozen and freeze-dried raw pet food and treats. Located in Green Bay, Wisconsin, the company’s rapidly growing brands include Nature's Advantage®, Vital Essentials®, VE RAW BAR® and Vital Cat®, which are distributed to over 7,200 retailers in the U.S. and Canada, online including via Chewy and Amazon, and in 14 other international markets. The company also supplies co-manufacturing customers and provides private label products to key retailers globally. Carnivore has been awarded with the Wisconsin Manufacturer of the Year Award, Governor’s Export Achievement Award and inclusion in the Inc 5000 Fastest Growing Private Companies. www.carnivoremeat.com
About Arbor Investments
Founded in 1999 with offices in Chicago and New York, Arbor Investments is a specialized private equity firm focused exclusively on acquiring premier companies in food, beverage and related industries. Since inception, the firm has acquired or invested in over 80 companies in North America. www.arborpic.com
