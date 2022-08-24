A1 Carpet Cleaning to Offer Special Southampton Deals
Carpet cleaning discounts to be offered to all Southampton customers
Chichester, United Kingdom, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- A1 Carpet Cleaning, a well-established firm with over 32 years experience, has announced a new promotion for the Southampton area.
A1, as it's affectionately known, will be offering all new and existing customers a discount of up to 50% off all existing prices, with this promotion lasting at least until Christmas 2022.
With similar promotions already proving popular in the other areas it covers, expanding the offer to the Southampton area was a logical choice.
Martin Teague, founder of A1 Carpet Cleaning explained the decision when he said, "Most carpet cleaning companies will run one type of promotion or another, and our promotion of choice has always been to offer 50% off all prices.
"One thing that makes us different is that unlike other companies, we don't then try and recoup the cost by selling additional services. I'm a firm believer in honesty and integrity, and I always endevour to ensure any promotions we run are reflective of that.
"We're already doing a lot of work in Southampton and I hope this will take us to the next level."
All the carpet cleaners at A1 Carpet Cleaning are fully insured and the company offers a complete money back guarantee if any customer is not 100% satisfied.
To find out more, call 0800 141 2226 or visit www.a1-carpet-cleaning.co.uk.
About A1 Carpet Cleaning
A1 Carpet Cleaning use the latest fast drying steam cleaning equipment, have over 30 years experience, are fully insured, and offer a fantastic level of customer service. Owner Martin Teague is ex-army and has transferred these skills over to his business to offer a reliable, trustworthy and honest service. He is expertly trained at cleaning carpets and only employ staff who he knows personally and trusts to work to the same standard as he expects himself.
A1, as it's affectionately known, will be offering all new and existing customers a discount of up to 50% off all existing prices, with this promotion lasting at least until Christmas 2022.
With similar promotions already proving popular in the other areas it covers, expanding the offer to the Southampton area was a logical choice.
Martin Teague, founder of A1 Carpet Cleaning explained the decision when he said, "Most carpet cleaning companies will run one type of promotion or another, and our promotion of choice has always been to offer 50% off all prices.
"One thing that makes us different is that unlike other companies, we don't then try and recoup the cost by selling additional services. I'm a firm believer in honesty and integrity, and I always endevour to ensure any promotions we run are reflective of that.
"We're already doing a lot of work in Southampton and I hope this will take us to the next level."
All the carpet cleaners at A1 Carpet Cleaning are fully insured and the company offers a complete money back guarantee if any customer is not 100% satisfied.
To find out more, call 0800 141 2226 or visit www.a1-carpet-cleaning.co.uk.
About A1 Carpet Cleaning
A1 Carpet Cleaning use the latest fast drying steam cleaning equipment, have over 30 years experience, are fully insured, and offer a fantastic level of customer service. Owner Martin Teague is ex-army and has transferred these skills over to his business to offer a reliable, trustworthy and honest service. He is expertly trained at cleaning carpets and only employ staff who he knows personally and trusts to work to the same standard as he expects himself.
Contact
A1 Carpet CleaningContact
Carl Hancock
0800 141 2226
https://www.a1-carpet-cleaning.co.uk/carpet-cleaning/SO/southampton
Carl Hancock
0800 141 2226
https://www.a1-carpet-cleaning.co.uk/carpet-cleaning/SO/southampton
Categories