PodOps is Taking on the World of Podcast Hosting
PodOps, the first of its kind podcast app to use artificial intelligence to bring podcast show hosts and guests together for interviews, is releasing a new platform to host podcasts. The PodOps Hosting platform lets podcasters focus on creating great content and growing their audiences. PodOps Hosting aims to help podcasters grow their shows, increase engagement and monetize them with features like enhanced podcast analytics and a user-focused product roadmap.
Baltimore, MD, September 06, 2022 --(PR.com)-- PodOps Hosting has launched with the core features a podcaster expects of a hosting tool. With a focus on solutions, the planned product releases including third party audience and data integration, sponsorship management tools, and more. The PodOps team is aiming to create an all-in-one solution that will save podcast hosts time and money in an effort to help them focus on creating more content.
PodOps (Podcast Operations) is a podcast production and technology company focused on helping individuals and small businesses use technology to grow their podcast presence. Founded in 2020, owners Rob Winters and Brittany Brown have worked to grow a culture of innovation through out-of-the-box thinking and creative solutions. The PodOps team knows each company and individual may have a different goal, or problem, and the solution needs to be as individualized to ensure success. This thinking is at the core of all features developed within the PodOps toolset.
PodOps (Podcast Operations) is a podcast production and technology company focused on helping individuals and small businesses use technology to grow their podcast presence. Founded in 2020, owners Rob Winters and Brittany Brown have worked to grow a culture of innovation through out-of-the-box thinking and creative solutions. The PodOps team knows each company and individual may have a different goal, or problem, and the solution needs to be as individualized to ensure success. This thinking is at the core of all features developed within the PodOps toolset.
Contact
PodopsContact
Rob Winters
917-569-8563
https://www.thepodops.com
Rob Winters
917-569-8563
https://www.thepodops.com
Categories