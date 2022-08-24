HBCUvc Announces Launch of 2023 Venture Capital Fellowship Program Application
Non-Profit Calls for Historically Black Colleges and University Students & BIPOC to Apply.
San Francisco, CA, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HBCUvc, a nonprofit organization offering training and the largest paid VC experience to students and alumni from historically Black colleges and universities and people of color, announced today that applications for its 2023 Fellowship Programs will open on Monday, August 29, 2022.
The nonprofit organization, which launched in 2017, focuses on increasing access to capital and career opportunities within venture capital and tech entrepreneurship for HBCU students and alumni, as well as members of historically excluded identity groups. Through its Fellowship Programs, participants receive immersive training led by industry experts, network and connect with entrepreneurs and investors across various industries represented within the HBCUvc community, and secure paid summer internships hosted by partnering VC firms. In addition to its four-year partnership with The Annenberg Foundation and PledgeLA to offer Los Angeles-based venture capital internships, HBCUvc operates two fellowship cohorts— 50 South and HBCU—that provide paid internship placements in Chicago and other metropolitan cities throughout the U.S. Since the organization’s inception, more than 140 students and alumni representing 31 HBCUs have matriculated through the program with 59% currently working in venture capital or a tech-related field.
Following three years of hybrid and remote programming due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fellowship Programs return to their in-person formats in 2023. Additionally, HBCUvc will be hosting a Fall campus tour and making stops throughout several cities including Atlanta and Washington D.C. to engage with prospective Fellows and recruit for the upcoming cohort.
“Every year, we’ve been fortunate enough to welcome new students and alumni across our HBCUs. As future investors, they get to decide which businesses are started and grow. It reminds me why this program is necessary for this industry and our society,” shares Hadiyah Mujhid, founder and CEO of HBCUvc. “We’re excited to cultivate a supportive and culturally-affirming arena where more Black and Brown leaders can learn, thrive, and succeed throughout their professional journey."
The 2023 Fellowship Program Application opens August 29, 2022 and will close on January 29, 2023.
About HBCUvc
HBCUvc is a fiscally sponsored project of Social Good Fund (EIN: 46-1323531), a 501c3 nonprofit organization. Its mission is to direct how capital is formed and distributed to expand opportunities for Black and historically excluded communities. HBCUvc achieves this by reimagining the innovation economy and developing the next generation of venture capital leaders in communities where entrepreneurs face barriers to accessing capital.
