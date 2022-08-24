HealthONE Announces HCA Healthcare Foundation's $600,000 Grant to Volunteers of America
Grant will support mental wellness and resilience for first responders.
Denver, CO, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- HealthONE, an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, today announced HCA Healthcare Foundation’s $600,000 grant to Volunteers of America (VOA) through the Healthier Tomorrow Fund to promote mental wellness and resilience among first responders. Through this contribution, VOA intends to scale its VOA|ReST 4 First Responders program in targeted areas served by HCA Healthcare, such as the Denver-metro area through HealthONE.
VOA has been providing support to military veterans through the Shay Moral Injury Center’s evidence-based Resilience Strengthen Training™ (RST) program since 2017. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, VOA adapted the program for frontline healthcare workers to process moral distress and maintain resilience and commitment to their work. The VOA|ReST 4 First Responders program is an online, one-hour small group process led by a trained peer specialist to address the experience of workplace stress and trauma.
"We are extraordinarily grateful to partner with the Volunteers of America as they offer critical support to first responders, including frontline caregivers," said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. "The tremendous resilience displayed by these amazing individuals is awe-inspiring and it is our desire, through this meaningful partnership, to ensure they have the tools necessary to address workplace stress and trauma."
With the support of the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, an $80 million community impact fund focused on addressing high-priority community needs and health equity, VOA will launch a national campaign and peer support service to help an expanded group of First Responders, including fire, police, EMT personnel, hospital and emergency staff process experiences of moral distress and burnout.
“Being a first responder often means being the first face someone sees on the worst day of their life,” said Volunteers of America Colorado President and CEO Dave Schunk. “That level of sacrifice takes a toll few can understand. It is a privilege to be able to support our first responders in addressing their mental health and giving them the care they deserve.”
As an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, HealthONE is a leading provider of behavioral health services. In addition to expansive patient care, HealthONE promotes mental health and wellness for its nurses and caregivers through Nurse Care, a unique, free and confidential mental health program for the needs of HCA Healthcare hospital-based nurses. HCA Healthcare caregivers will also have access to the VOA|ReST 4 First Responders program.
HCA Healthcare has responded to the growing need for mental health resources and awareness through partnerships in communities across the country, including:
Girl Scouts: In 2022, HCA Healthcare announced a $1.38 million grant to Girl Scouts to support Girl Scout’s Mental Health 101 workshops.
EVERFI: In 2020, HCA Healthcare announced a collaboration with EVERFI, an international technology company driving social change through education, to implement an interactive, mental health and wellness digital education course for middle and high school students.
The Jason Foundation: In 2013, HCA Healthcare formally partnered with The Jason Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide through educational and awareness programs that equip young people, educators/youth workers, and parents with the tools and resources to help identify and assist at-risk youth.
Psych Hub podcast series: This year, HCA Healthcare and Psych Hub, the world's largest mental health education platform, in collaboration with Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry, partnered to create a 10-episode podcast series called “You Ask, We Answer” to bring people credible online mental health education.
Since its founding in 1982, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has awarded more than $231 million in grants. In May 2021, HCA Healthcare announced the Healthier Tomorrow Fund, which provides grants to nonprofit organizations in 25 cities where HCA Healthcare has a presence.
VOA has been providing support to military veterans through the Shay Moral Injury Center’s evidence-based Resilience Strengthen Training™ (RST) program since 2017. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, VOA adapted the program for frontline healthcare workers to process moral distress and maintain resilience and commitment to their work. The VOA|ReST 4 First Responders program is an online, one-hour small group process led by a trained peer specialist to address the experience of workplace stress and trauma.
"We are extraordinarily grateful to partner with the Volunteers of America as they offer critical support to first responders, including frontline caregivers," said Sylvia Young, President and CEO of HealthONE. "The tremendous resilience displayed by these amazing individuals is awe-inspiring and it is our desire, through this meaningful partnership, to ensure they have the tools necessary to address workplace stress and trauma."
With the support of the HCA Healthcare Foundation’s Healthier Tomorrow Fund, an $80 million community impact fund focused on addressing high-priority community needs and health equity, VOA will launch a national campaign and peer support service to help an expanded group of First Responders, including fire, police, EMT personnel, hospital and emergency staff process experiences of moral distress and burnout.
“Being a first responder often means being the first face someone sees on the worst day of their life,” said Volunteers of America Colorado President and CEO Dave Schunk. “That level of sacrifice takes a toll few can understand. It is a privilege to be able to support our first responders in addressing their mental health and giving them the care they deserve.”
As an affiliate of HCA Healthcare, HealthONE is a leading provider of behavioral health services. In addition to expansive patient care, HealthONE promotes mental health and wellness for its nurses and caregivers through Nurse Care, a unique, free and confidential mental health program for the needs of HCA Healthcare hospital-based nurses. HCA Healthcare caregivers will also have access to the VOA|ReST 4 First Responders program.
HCA Healthcare has responded to the growing need for mental health resources and awareness through partnerships in communities across the country, including:
Girl Scouts: In 2022, HCA Healthcare announced a $1.38 million grant to Girl Scouts to support Girl Scout’s Mental Health 101 workshops.
EVERFI: In 2020, HCA Healthcare announced a collaboration with EVERFI, an international technology company driving social change through education, to implement an interactive, mental health and wellness digital education course for middle and high school students.
The Jason Foundation: In 2013, HCA Healthcare formally partnered with The Jason Foundation, a nonprofit dedicated to the prevention of youth suicide through educational and awareness programs that equip young people, educators/youth workers, and parents with the tools and resources to help identify and assist at-risk youth.
Psych Hub podcast series: This year, HCA Healthcare and Psych Hub, the world's largest mental health education platform, in collaboration with Columbia University’s Department of Psychiatry, partnered to create a 10-episode podcast series called “You Ask, We Answer” to bring people credible online mental health education.
Since its founding in 1982, the HCA Healthcare Foundation has awarded more than $231 million in grants. In May 2021, HCA Healthcare announced the Healthier Tomorrow Fund, which provides grants to nonprofit organizations in 25 cities where HCA Healthcare has a presence.
Contact
HealthONEContact
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Stephanie Sullivan
303-584-8029
www.healthonecares.com
Categories