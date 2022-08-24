Charleston’s First Distillery Officially Launches Gin Inspired Beer with Local Brewery
Striped Pig Distillery and Ghost Monkey Brewery announce the official release date of special edition Striped Gin inspired beer.
Charleston, SC, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The award-winning, woman-owned Striped Pig Distillery (SPD), accoladed Charleston’s first distillery since prohibition and SC Producer of the year, is excited to announce the official release date for its first beer collaboration with Ghost Monkey Brewery. New Beginnings is a Belgian wheat style beer with strong flavors of lavender, orange peel, and coriander, invoking the distinct botanical blends of Striped Pig’s best selling, award-winning gin. The release event will take place at Ghost Monkey Brewery on Sunday, August 28. In addition to excellent beer, enjoy a free live music concert during the JadeTown Songwriter Showcase, 1-2:30pm; and, Beats, Brews and Bingo, 3-5pm. Guests can also enjoy a food truck and games. For more information on the official release, follow Striped Pig Distillery and Ghost Monkey Brewery. Ghost Monkey Brewery is located at 522 Wando Ln., Mt Pleasant, SC 29464.
The local companies announced on International Beer Day earlier this month that they are elated to be working together and supporting each other on this exceptional project. They’re excited to bring their stories and passion together to innovate on some unique products their customers won’t be able to experience anywhere else. They also mentioned their next release together, expected in winter 2022, will be inspired by Striped Pig Bourbon and will be aged in their bourbon barrels, more details to follow closer to release. For now Striped Pig and Ghost Monkey patrons alike can enjoy the first special edition beer, whose recipe and flavor profile is inspired by Striped Gin. From the label:
What do you get when you bring a Monkey and Pig together? Exceptional beer and a whole lot of fun. True to our shared passion for friendship and a consistent rotation of local brews, Ghost Monkey Brewery has teamed up with the local, award-winning Striped Pig Distillery, forming the perfect blend of animal spirits to bring you a truly unique drinking experience. Made right here in Mount Pleasant with an attached taproom, our dream of developing new beers and sharing them with friends over great food and live music is coming alive.
Partnering with the Mount Pleasant based microbrewery, the award-winning Striped Pig Distillery is a woman-owned, family-run, community-driven business, celebrating its 9th birthday this year, marking its tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. Recently accoladed "SC Distillery of the Year" and "SC Producer of the Year" at the New York International Spirits Awards, Striped Pig is known for its exceptionally good spirits and has picked up multiple awards for its staple lineup of spiced rum, gin and vodka at the most influential, internationally respected spirits competitions. As a small local business, SPD aims to work with and support the local community and other local businesses, encouraging celebrating responsibly together. During the pandemic, they produced and donated hand sanitizer, using local brewery waste, to support local organizations’ needs. With their partner Local Choice Spirits launched by Pixie in 2010 and parent to award-winning diversity brands, they help give back to veterans and local causes and organizations through their Sip & Share platform. Most recently, they co-hosted the Best Medicine Brigade’s Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser, raising nearly $40,000 for local veterans. Striped Pig Distillery made headlines over the past year, for the launch of Charleston’s first Bottled in Bond Bourbon, as well as the release of the first bourbon on the blockchain.
Ghost Monkey Brewery is located at 522 Wando Ln., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.
Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive, Charleston, SC 29405.
For more information about the distillery, Tours and Tastings, visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/
For more information about Ghost Monkey Brewery, visit: http://www.ghostmonkeybrewery.com
The local companies announced on International Beer Day earlier this month that they are elated to be working together and supporting each other on this exceptional project. They’re excited to bring their stories and passion together to innovate on some unique products their customers won’t be able to experience anywhere else. They also mentioned their next release together, expected in winter 2022, will be inspired by Striped Pig Bourbon and will be aged in their bourbon barrels, more details to follow closer to release. For now Striped Pig and Ghost Monkey patrons alike can enjoy the first special edition beer, whose recipe and flavor profile is inspired by Striped Gin. From the label:
What do you get when you bring a Monkey and Pig together? Exceptional beer and a whole lot of fun. True to our shared passion for friendship and a consistent rotation of local brews, Ghost Monkey Brewery has teamed up with the local, award-winning Striped Pig Distillery, forming the perfect blend of animal spirits to bring you a truly unique drinking experience. Made right here in Mount Pleasant with an attached taproom, our dream of developing new beers and sharing them with friends over great food and live music is coming alive.
Partnering with the Mount Pleasant based microbrewery, the award-winning Striped Pig Distillery is a woman-owned, family-run, community-driven business, celebrating its 9th birthday this year, marking its tenure as Charleston’s oldest distillery. Recently accoladed "SC Distillery of the Year" and "SC Producer of the Year" at the New York International Spirits Awards, Striped Pig is known for its exceptionally good spirits and has picked up multiple awards for its staple lineup of spiced rum, gin and vodka at the most influential, internationally respected spirits competitions. As a small local business, SPD aims to work with and support the local community and other local businesses, encouraging celebrating responsibly together. During the pandemic, they produced and donated hand sanitizer, using local brewery waste, to support local organizations’ needs. With their partner Local Choice Spirits launched by Pixie in 2010 and parent to award-winning diversity brands, they help give back to veterans and local causes and organizations through their Sip & Share platform. Most recently, they co-hosted the Best Medicine Brigade’s Tri-County Veterans Support Network Fundraiser, raising nearly $40,000 for local veterans. Striped Pig Distillery made headlines over the past year, for the launch of Charleston’s first Bottled in Bond Bourbon, as well as the release of the first bourbon on the blockchain.
Ghost Monkey Brewery is located at 522 Wando Ln., Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464.
Striped Pig Distillery is located at 2225-A Old School Drive, Charleston, SC 29405.
For more information about the distillery, Tours and Tastings, visit: http://www.stripedpigdistillery.com/
For more information about Ghost Monkey Brewery, visit: http://www.ghostmonkeybrewery.com
Contact
Striped Pig DistilleryContact
Rachyl Sanchy
843-814-8347
www.stripedpigdistillery.com
Rachyl Sanchy
843-814-8347
www.stripedpigdistillery.com
Categories