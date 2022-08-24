THINKWARE Announces Back to School Deals
Many of THINKWARE's top dash cam models will be on sale as students return back to school for the fall.
San Francisco, CA, August 24, 2022 --(PR.com)-- World-leading Korean dash cam brand THINKWARE announces its back-to-school deals, starting today and running through August 28 on the THINKWARE website, Amazon, and other specialty online retailers.
On sale will be many of THINKWARE’s most popular and highly-rated dash cams ranging from flagship models like the U1000, X1000, and Q800PRO to budget-friendly models like the F70, F200 PRO, and X700. All dash cameras discounted include:
● U1000: ($499.99 - $399.99) THINKWARE’s flagship model delivers sharp native 4K front and 2K rear video quality, Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), Parking Surveillance mode, and Super Night Vision technology.
● Q800PRO (QA100): ($299.99 - $199.99) Capable of recording in 2K QHD 1440P and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems supported.
● F200 PRO: ($139.99 - $109.99) A versatile mid-range Full HD dual-channel dash cam with Super Night Vision and built-in Wi-Fi.
● X1000: ($299.99 - $229.99) Super Night Vision 3.0, 2K QHD footage front and rear, 5.14MP Sony STARVIS IMX 335 image sensor enhanced with Ultra Night Vision & Auto HDR technology, Parking Surveillance mode.
● X700:($249.99 - $149.99) Offering an easy-to-navigate 2.7” LCD touchscreen, Full HD two-channel, Advanced Driver Assistance System, Parking Surveillance mode, and more.
● F790: ($199.99 - $169.99) Includes THINKWARE’s proprietary Super Night Vision 3.0 technology, coupled with HDR, dewarping video technology, and advanced video recording technology in an impeccable and sleek design.
● F70: ($89.99 - $69.99) An entry-level dash cam offering clear Full HD 1080P video quality and features Energy Saving Parking Recording.
“Back to school can be a busy and stressful time for students and parents. One thing they shouldn’t need to stress about is their safety on the road, which is why THINKWARE is offering deep discounts on some of our top-selling dash cams,” said a THINKWARE representative. “From entry dash cams like the F70 and F200 PRO to our more advanced models like the U1000 and X1000, THINKWARE wants to ensure returning students commute with peace of mind and have a safe school year.”
For more information, visit THINKWARE’s website at www.thinkware.com.
About THINKWARE
Global IT Corporation THINKWARE DASH CAM was founded in Korea in 1997. Through consistent research and development in the field of smart car technologies, THINKWARE DASH CAM has established itself as the market leader in various sectors such as dash cams, electronic maps, navigation, mobile applications, and tablet PCs.
Spearheading the competition with world-class image processing technologies and an intuitive, user-friendly interface, THINKWARE DASH CAM debuted in the US market in 2014. THINKWARE DASH CAM has confirmed it will be exporting its DASH CAM lineup into 17 other countries, including the US, Canada, UK, and Japan.
THINKWARE DASH CAM has continued to astound the industry with its world-class DASH CAM lineup during its presence at global exhibitions like CES, SEMA, and The Gadget Show Live. For CES2017, the world’s largest consumer electronics show, THINKWARE received the Innovation Award of the Year for excellence in technology and design. The company has also received the IF, IDEA, and Red Dot Design Award.
Contact
Joao Goncalves
+1-415-574-9492
www.thinkware.com
