Loveforce International Releases Unforgettable, She’s Got That Gangsta Luv
On Friday, August 26, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles and give away a book in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, August 25, 2022 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, August 26, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One will be by Billy Ray Charles. The other will be by Stix Muzic Group. In honor of the two new Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will give away a book.
The new Digital Music Single by Ray Charles is entitled, “She’s Got That Gangsta Luv.” The song is in the Rap, Hip Hop, and Alternative R&B genres. The total production is reminiscent of slower raps from the era when artists like Tupac Shakur released records. Lyrically the song uses street terms to paint a description of a woman that the protagonist is in love with.
Stix Music Group’s new Digital Music Single is entitled, “Unforgettable.” The song is the Hip Hop, Dance, and Funk genres. The lyrics delve into why a girl is unforgettable. This is the first song released by Loveforce International where Stix himself actually sings. Due to extensive touring, this is the first Loveforce International release by Stix Music Group for 2022.
In honor of this week’s new Digital Music Singles, Loveforce International will give away The Mark Wilkins Reader 2. The book is an anthology of seven different writings from seven different books by Mark Wilkins. The writings include the following: a humorous look at a self-absorbed narcissist, (The Inquisitive Fool), a humorous story about a rock star, a fictional story about a screaming child, a serious non-fiction story about a teenage Gangster (The Bush Whacker), an article about scientific discoveries and a horror story about a bunch of ghosts.
“We are releasing two groundbreaking songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “This is because this is the first Rap song ever released on Billy Ray Charles and this is the first song we have released where Stix himself is actually singing on,” he continued.
The e-book will be given away on Friday, August 26 only, worldwide, on Amazon exclusively. The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Triller, Media Net, TikTok, BoomPlay, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, Yandex, Joax, Kuack, Adaptr, and Qobuz.
For Further Information, Contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
