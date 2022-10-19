Advanced Installer Now Includes Explorer Context Menu Entries for Windows 11
Starting with Advanced Installer 19.7, developers can add, edit, and remove menu items for unpackaged applications to the Windows context menu fast and cleanly. With this new built-in functionality, you can access the Windows 11 feature for context menu items and automatically build a sparse package for you with no manual intervention.
Craiova, Romania, October 19, 2022 --(PR.com)-- The context menu in File Explorer was modified when Windows 11 was released.
This makes adding menu items for unpackaged desktop apps to the new Windows 11 context menu difficult.
Traditionally, you’d have to change your application’s code and re-implement the context menu using IExplorerCommand. Then, you have to create a sparse package to give identity to your package - and still have one last step to write some more code to register and unregister your MSIX sparse package, which is time-consuming and complex for all the developers and ISVs.
Advanced Installer’s solution to Windows 11 Context Menu
The Advanced Installer team has compressed the entire technological intricacy of Windows 11 context menu entries into a simple, basic GUI option that can be activated with a single click.
That means that:
There is no need to manually edit the registry entries. So you will skip the risks when modifying shell registries through the Registry Editor.
The MSIX sparse package is automatically generated to grant identity to your application. With just a check of the Windows 11 Context Menu checkbox, your unpackaged Win32 desktop application is automatically given access to the Windows 11 context menu feature. There is no need to create, register, or unregister the MSIX sparse package.
Advanced Installer has been the Windows Installer creation software of choice for tens of thousands of developers and ISVs worldwide since 2003, with capabilities ranging from MSI authoring and repackaging to emerging technology platforms such as Universal Windows Platform (UWP).
Advanced Installer is dedicated to offering very practical tools and materials that enable developers, ISVs, and IT professionals to be extremely productive in their work.
This makes adding menu items for unpackaged desktop apps to the new Windows 11 context menu difficult.
Traditionally, you’d have to change your application’s code and re-implement the context menu using IExplorerCommand. Then, you have to create a sparse package to give identity to your package - and still have one last step to write some more code to register and unregister your MSIX sparse package, which is time-consuming and complex for all the developers and ISVs.
Advanced Installer’s solution to Windows 11 Context Menu
The Advanced Installer team has compressed the entire technological intricacy of Windows 11 context menu entries into a simple, basic GUI option that can be activated with a single click.
That means that:
There is no need to manually edit the registry entries. So you will skip the risks when modifying shell registries through the Registry Editor.
The MSIX sparse package is automatically generated to grant identity to your application. With just a check of the Windows 11 Context Menu checkbox, your unpackaged Win32 desktop application is automatically given access to the Windows 11 context menu feature. There is no need to create, register, or unregister the MSIX sparse package.
Advanced Installer has been the Windows Installer creation software of choice for tens of thousands of developers and ISVs worldwide since 2003, with capabilities ranging from MSI authoring and repackaging to emerging technology platforms such as Universal Windows Platform (UWP).
Advanced Installer is dedicated to offering very practical tools and materials that enable developers, ISVs, and IT professionals to be extremely productive in their work.
Contact
Advanced InstallerContact
Dicu Bianca Maria
+1 650 963 5574
https://www.advancedinstaller.com
Dicu Bianca Maria
+1 650 963 5574
https://www.advancedinstaller.com
Categories